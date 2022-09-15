ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15th Annual Law Enforcement Talent Showcase Tomorrow at Nashville Palace

The talented men and women of the MNPD will take to the stage this Tuesday, September 20th, to help abused children as a part of the 15th annual Law Enforcement Talent Showcase at the Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike. All proceeds benefit the Nashville Children’s Alliance, which provides counseling and support services for physically and sexually abused children.
