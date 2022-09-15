Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Natural Resource Area sponsors Archery Tribute Shoot
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Natural Resource Area was a hit during the recently sponsored Archery Tribute Shoot. This event was held at the newly opened Archery Range at 700 Perimeter Drive, adjacent to the Ramser 4-H Activity Center on the Knox County Fairgrounds. The shoot was hosted...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT on Scene in Fairfield County, Road Shut Down for Emergency
Fairfield County – A roadway is shut down after a heavy police presence around an area just outside of Rushville. According to early reports the roadway has been shut down in the area of 664 (Logan Thornville road), just south of Cincinnati-Zanesville road and Lancaster New Lexington Road north of Breman.
Mount Vernon News
Jason Ross from Coalition for Safer Ohio to speak at Apple Valley Republicans
Jason Ross from Coalition for A Safer Ohio will speak to the Apple Valley Republicans regarding State Issue One on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. We will meet at the Apple Valley Clubhouse at 3725 Apple Valley Drive in Howard. This is a non-partisan event, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Mount Vernon News
Dennis W. Banbury
DANVILLE – Dennis W. Banbury, 70, of Danville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Majora Lane Care Center. Friends and family may call 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Alexander Funeral Home in Millersburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dennis was born Feb. 13,...
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Recorder's Report for July and August
The Knox County Recorder reported the following real estate transactions for the months of July and August 2022. In Ohio, it is the County Recorder who has the important task of keeping the vital records pertaining to ownership in real estate and to all encumbrances on it. Without the work of the County Recorder in recording, safekeeping and organizing all documents in a competent and logical manner, it would be nearly impossible to purchase land and be assured of a clear title or to or lend money with land as a security.
beltmag.com
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
Mount Vernon News
Janet Elsie (Quick) Kramer
CENTERBURG – Janet Elsie (Quick) Kramer, 80, of Centerburg died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at her home. A private family only service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 807 Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH, 43050 in Janet’s memory.
wktn.com
OVI Checkpoint to be Held in Marion County Friday Evening
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Marion County Friday evening. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds. They are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively...
wqkt.com
Two vehicle accident claims the life of a Dover man
Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred yesterday in Holmes County. 71-year old Richard Hunsinger of Dover was killed in the two vehicle crash. The driver of an SUV pulled into the path of a semi driven by Hunsinger at the intersection of US 62 and County Road 187 in Paint Township. The semi rolled onto its side and over a small embankment. Two people in the other vehicle were also injured. The accident shut down ‘62’ for sevral hours because nearby power lines were also snapped from their pole causing downed lines in the area.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County
GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
Mount Vernon News
Michael D. Good
DANVILLE – Michael Duane Good, 67, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. Visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School
A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Wisconsin? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will open Big Ten Conference play against Wisconsin as a big favorite. The Buckeyes opened as 17-point favorites over Wisconsin for Saturday night’s game at Ohio Stadium, per Caesar’s Sports Book. According to the Odds Shark database, that would be the...
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
