The Knox County Recorder reported the following real estate transactions for the months of July and August 2022. In Ohio, it is the County Recorder who has the important task of keeping the vital records pertaining to ownership in real estate and to all encumbrances on it. Without the work of the County Recorder in recording, safekeeping and organizing all documents in a competent and logical manner, it would be nearly impossible to purchase land and be assured of a clear title or to or lend money with land as a security.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO