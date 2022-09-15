ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, OH

Mount Vernon News

Knox County Natural Resource Area sponsors Archery Tribute Shoot

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Natural Resource Area was a hit during the recently sponsored Archery Tribute Shoot. This event was held at the newly opened Archery Range at 700 Perimeter Drive, adjacent to the Ramser 4-H Activity Center on the Knox County Fairgrounds. The shoot was hosted...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Dennis W. Banbury

DANVILLE – Dennis W. Banbury, 70, of Danville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Majora Lane Care Center. Friends and family may call 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Alexander Funeral Home in Millersburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dennis was born Feb. 13,...
DANVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox County Recorder's Report for July and August

The Knox County Recorder reported the following real estate transactions for the months of July and August 2022. In Ohio, it is the County Recorder who has the important task of keeping the vital records pertaining to ownership in real estate and to all encumbrances on it. Without the work of the County Recorder in recording, safekeeping and organizing all documents in a competent and logical manner, it would be nearly impossible to purchase land and be assured of a clear title or to or lend money with land as a security.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
Mount Vernon News

Janet Elsie (Quick) Kramer

CENTERBURG – Janet Elsie (Quick) Kramer, 80, of Centerburg died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at her home. A private family only service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 807 Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH, 43050 in Janet’s memory.
CENTERBURG, OH
wktn.com

OVI Checkpoint to be Held in Marion County Friday Evening

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Marion County Friday evening. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds. They are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively...
MARION COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Two vehicle accident claims the life of a Dover man

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred yesterday in Holmes County. 71-year old Richard Hunsinger of Dover was killed in the two vehicle crash. The driver of an SUV pulled into the path of a semi driven by Hunsinger at the intersection of US 62 and County Road 187 in Paint Township. The semi rolled onto its side and over a small embankment. Two people in the other vehicle were also injured. The accident shut down ‘62’ for sevral hours because nearby power lines were also snapped from their pole causing downed lines in the area.
DOVER, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County

GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
GALION, OH
Mount Vernon News

Michael D. Good

DANVILLE – Michael Duane Good, 67, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. Visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com.
DANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School

A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH

