Read full article on original website
Tamara Williams
1d ago
It’s weird, I feel like he is not alive. I pray that he is ok. Praying for his family. We never know what our children may be involved with but we still love them regardless. Praying that this young man his found alive. 🙏🏾
Reply(1)
2
Related
Have You Seen Her? Middle Twp., NJ, Police Searching for Missing Woman
The Middle Township Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman. 30-year-old Tiffany Huntenburg of Cape May Court House was reported missing on September 8th. Those that reported her missing say she was last seen on August 22nd in the Rio Grande area. The last known contact...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST TWO IN TODD ESTATES BURGLARY INVESTIGATION
(Newark, DE 19713) On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 01:39 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Garrett Road – Todd Estates in reference to a burglary in progress. A 30-year-old female victim reported that an unknown white male suspect was armed with a firearm and was attempting to break into her residence by shattering a window. The victim explained that there was a second suspect described as an unknown white female standing outside of her residence. The victim advised that both suspects arrived at the residence in a white BMW. The victim and a separate 77-year-old female victim inside the residence barricaded themselves inside a bedroom and called 911. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes however, the suspects had fled from the area in the white BMW.
WMDT.com
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN PORTER SQUARE SHOOTING
(Bear, DE 19701) On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 04:17 AM, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of East Weald Avenue – Porter Square in reference to a shooting investigation. Officers arrived on the scene and took a male suspect into custody without incident and identified him as Jacob Orchard (28) of Bear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phl17.com
Missing teen girl was last seen at her Kensington home with her daughter
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Gabrielle Neild was last seen at her home on the 2000 block of E Cambria Street around 6:00 pm. She was with her 1-month-old infant daughter Amaya Neild, police said.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
phl17.com
Missing 4-foot woman last seen entering a black Cadillac with an unknown person
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Saturday. Police say 27-year-old Miranda Shelton was last seen on the 1600 block of Church Lane around 7:40 pm. She was seen entering a black Cadillac with an unknown driver, police said. Shelton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS
(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECT SOUGHT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD INVESTIGATION
(Wilmington, DE 19810) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are searching for 59-year-old Perren Davis of Wilmington in reference to charges stemming from a home improvement fraud. Davis is the subject of an arrest warrant for felony home improvement fraud that occurred in Wilmington Delaware – Winterset Farms. Based on the investigation, there is concern that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Davis is believed to be working in both Delaware and Pennsylvania. As of this time, his whereabouts are unknown. Perren Davis is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
20-foot Tunnel in Bristol Has Now Been Safely Covered Over, As Has Its Mysterious Purpose
The remnants of a tunnel on a Bristol property; it was eventually filled in by way of a borough order. A 20-foot-long tunnel on a Bristol property has been filled in, rendering it no longer a threat to public safety. Exactly who built it — and for what purpose — remains a mystery, as reported by Tom Sofield in Levittown Now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police follow blood trail to find shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings last night that left two men hurt and said a trail of blood led them to one of the victims. Just before 10:30 last night, police in east Baltimore investigated a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street.
fox29.com
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
phl17.com
Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
NBC Philadelphia
Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say
A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside at the time, authorities said. Several gunshots were reported on the highway in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.
phl17.com
Missing Endangered man last seen in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on September 8, 2022. Police say 25-year-old Christian Avila-Rivera was last seen on the 1800 block of South 19th Street. Rivera is thin build and frequents North Philadelphia. Police say he is thinner...
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
Police sources: Suspect wanted in Rittenhouse Square rape in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with the Chairman of the Board for the Rittenhouse Square Final Art Show, Sandra...
Comments / 5