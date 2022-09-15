ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

Tamara Williams
1d ago

It’s weird, I feel like he is not alive. I pray that he is ok. Praying for his family. We never know what our children may be involved with but we still love them regardless. Praying that this young man his found alive. 🙏🏾

POLICE ARREST TWO IN TODD ESTATES BURGLARY INVESTIGATION

(Newark, DE 19713) On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 01:39 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Garrett Road – Todd Estates in reference to a burglary in progress. A 30-year-old female victim reported that an unknown white male suspect was armed with a firearm and was attempting to break into her residence by shattering a window. The victim explained that there was a second suspect described as an unknown white female standing outside of her residence. The victim advised that both suspects arrived at the residence in a white BMW. The victim and a separate 77-year-old female victim inside the residence barricaded themselves inside a bedroom and called 911. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes however, the suspects had fled from the area in the white BMW.
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN PORTER SQUARE SHOOTING

(Bear, DE 19701) On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 04:17 AM, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of East Weald Avenue – Porter Square in reference to a shooting investigation. Officers arrived on the scene and took a male suspect into custody without incident and identified him as Jacob Orchard (28) of Bear.
Missing teen girl was last seen at her Kensington home with her daughter

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Gabrielle Neild was last seen at her home on the 2000 block of E Cambria Street around 6:00 pm. She was with her 1-month-old infant daughter Amaya Neild, police said.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS

(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
SUSPECT SOUGHT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD INVESTIGATION

(Wilmington, DE 19810) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are searching for 59-year-old Perren Davis of Wilmington in reference to charges stemming from a home improvement fraud. Davis is the subject of an arrest warrant for felony home improvement fraud that occurred in Wilmington Delaware – Winterset Farms. Based on the investigation, there is concern that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Davis is believed to be working in both Delaware and Pennsylvania. As of this time, his whereabouts are unknown. Perren Davis is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
Baltimore Police follow blood trail to find shooting victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings last night that left two men hurt and said a trail of blood led them to one of the victims. Just before 10:30 last night, police in east Baltimore investigated a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street.
Nottingham MD

Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say

A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside at the time, authorities said. Several gunshots were reported on the highway in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.
Missing Endangered man last seen in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on September 8, 2022. Police say 25-year-old Christian Avila-Rivera was last seen on the 1800 block of South 19th Street. Rivera is thin build and frequents North Philadelphia. Police say he is thinner...
Police sources: Suspect wanted in Rittenhouse Square rape in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with the Chairman of the Board for the Rittenhouse Square Final Art Show, Sandra...
