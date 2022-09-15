(Newark, DE 19713) On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 01:39 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Garrett Road – Todd Estates in reference to a burglary in progress. A 30-year-old female victim reported that an unknown white male suspect was armed with a firearm and was attempting to break into her residence by shattering a window. The victim explained that there was a second suspect described as an unknown white female standing outside of her residence. The victim advised that both suspects arrived at the residence in a white BMW. The victim and a separate 77-year-old female victim inside the residence barricaded themselves inside a bedroom and called 911. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes however, the suspects had fled from the area in the white BMW.

