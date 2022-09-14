The Predictions: Can Lompoc keep it going against Arroyo Grande? Will Righetti top Paso in league opener?

Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller
Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jack Trigueiro, SBHS Basketball and Tennis Coach, Dies at 88
Jack Trigueiro, a hard-driving coach who made the Santa Barbara High Dons the scourge of basketball and tennis courts, died Wednesday, September 14, at his home in Montecito. He was 88. A native of Bakersfield, where he was a notorious street fighter, Trigueiro played on UCSB’s basketball team in 1959-60...
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
Lompoc Record
Long-running culinary fundraiser re-emerges as 'The Great Valley Cook-off' in Santa Ynez
Advance tickets are $70 per person, or $80 at the door, and can be purchased at artsoutreach.com/real-men-cook or by calling Arts Outreach at 805-688-9533. For more information, or to sign up as an amateur chef, email info@artsoutreach.com. Because not just men can cook, Arts Outreach’s long-running annual fundraiser is opening...
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Lompoc Record
South SLO County cities to pump treated wastewater into Santa Maria aquifer
Three south San Luis Obispo County cities are moving forward on a project to treat and sanitize wastewater, then pump it back into the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin to maintain supplies in the face of the ongoing drought, and to block seawater intrusion. Officials said the injection program, called Central...
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
With 92-cent gas and aging pumps, this Atascadero station was a dying breed
“If they really want to ration gas, let the price go to $2 or $3 a gallon. That will cut use way back,” the owner of the Tasco station said.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 5 to 11
On Sept. 5, Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 9800 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 6, Marco Gabriel Rojas, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
SLODoCo opens third SLO County location: ‘We can’t wait to see you!’
Here’s your first look at the popular doughnut store chain’s newest spot.
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
Lompoc Record
Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water
A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store
E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s County Planning Commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
syvnews.com
Complaint filed with state alleging illegal Santa Ynez River water use by cannabis cultivators
A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate. Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,...
