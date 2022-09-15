Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
healio.com
Daily multivitamin use slowed cognitive aging
The daily use of multivitamin-mineral supplements improved global cognition, episodic memory and executive function in older adults, researchers reported in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of The Alzheimer’s Association. Laura D. Baker, PhD, a professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University, and colleagues assessed whether...
Study finds potential link between daily multivitamin and improved cognition in older adults
(CNN) — Taking a daily multivitamin might be associated with improved brain function in older adults, a new study says, and the benefit appears to be greater for those with a history of cardiovascular disease. The findings did not surprise the researchers -- rather, they were shocked, said Laura...
msn.com
msn.com
survivornet.com
Medical News Today
scitechdaily.com
survivornet.com
ohmymag.co.uk
