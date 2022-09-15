ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Webber at 500

Sonoma history actor George Webber has an active imagination. Growing up in Des Moines, Iowa in the 1960s he would always be found in the woods, playing cowboys and Indians. His family’s Victorian home was built in 1880, high atop a ridge leading down to the Racoon River; it featured a large backyard next to hundreds of acres of green, untouched Iowan oak forest.
