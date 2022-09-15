Read full article on original website
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
secretatlanta.co
10 Places To Go Pumpkin Picking In And Around Atlanta This Fall
As we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, it’s time to get excited for cooler days, falling leaves, and most importantly, pumpkin patches! Georgia has so many places to pick pumpkins across Atlanta, perfect for a fantastic outing this fall. 1. Oakland Cemetery. Where: Oakland. One of...
creativeloafing.com
Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party
Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
creativeloafing.com
Free Entry + Free Drinks At Lyfe This Saturday At Lyfe
THE NUMBER 1 SATURDAY PARTY IN THE CITY! 21+ EVERYBODY FREE ENTRY + FREE DRINKS UNTIL 12AM W/ RSVP. . RSVP BELOW. Reserve Your Section To Celebrate Any Special Event | SECTIONS SELL OUT EVERY WEEK BOOK YOURS TODAY. For More Info Or To Reserve Your Section Contact 470-408-9038. United...
secretatlanta.co
Netflix Takes Over Atlanta With Fan-Favorite Bridgerton And Stranger Things Experiences
Netflix, in collaboration with Shondaland and Fever, took over the Atlanta scene last July when they opened the doors to their Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience at the heart of the historic Pullman Yards. Within the same venue, Atlanta will inaugurate its first Stranger Things Experience this October. Let’s take a look into the Netflix experiences coming to Atlanta so you’re sure not to miss out.
CBS 46
Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre. The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.
secretatlanta.co
Face Your Fears At This Creepy Corn Maze In Buford That Comes Alive At Sunset
If you’re searching for the ultimate fall outing, then we’ve found the one-stop shop for all the fall fun you can imagine. Buford Corn Maze is a beloved attraction that provides events and an unmissable line-up of things to do throughout the year. However, fall is when all the magic happens with these spooktacular happenings beginning on September 23.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy This Dazzling Light-Art Festival In Fairburn For One Night Only
As the days get shorter and the night comes earlier, they are far more amazing things to enjoy in the evenings! One activity to be on the lookout for is the dazzling light festival in Fairburn, GA. Due to the pandemic last year it was postponed, but it’s back and brighter than ever this year.
These 17 Places Have The Best Brunch In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Brunch is the best of the "breakfast" and "lunch" worlds. They aren't just your typical meal, brunches are weekend affairs where you can get away with too much food and a couple of drinks before noon. Georgians know how to brunch and Atlanta is the go-to place to find the...
Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
‘Harry Potter’ the Exhibition coming to Atlanta
Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. It will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.
Family’s video of young Black daughters reacting to ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer goes viral
ATLANTA — Disney fans got their first look at “The Little Mermaid” live-action film, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, after a teaser trailer shown at D23 Expo over the weekend. The movie doesn’t arrive in theaters until May 2023, but parents have taken videos of their children’s...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
Complex
Ranking ‘Atlanta’ Characters, From Worst to Best
The characters in Atlanta are more complicated to rank than others. Outside of the main crew—Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Van (Zazie Beetz), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield)—one of the aspects that have made the FX series so remarkable is the many personalities that have been introduced throughout the show’s three seasons. Some of those people appeared once and were never heard from or talked about again. But that’s part of the show’s magic.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
AccessAtlanta
Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta
In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
secretatlanta.co
12 Restaurants To Support This Latinx Heritage Month, And Beyond!
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15 until October 15. The month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States. A great way to honor this special month is by supporting Atlanta’s Latinx-owned businesses. Here are fifteen awesome restaurants you can support this Hispanic Heritage Month, and year-round!
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
Atlanta ranked among Top 10 most unfaithful cities, according to new dating study
ATLANTA — Think your relationship is on solid ground? Well if you live in Atlanta, you may want to think again. According to a new study by dating website MyDatingAdviser.com, Atlanta ranks No. 9 out of 200 cities nationwide for infidelity. The website used data from the U.S. Census...
