ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
secretatlanta.co

10 Places To Go Pumpkin Picking In And Around Atlanta This Fall

As we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, it’s time to get excited for cooler days, falling leaves, and most importantly, pumpkin patches! Georgia has so many places to pick pumpkins across Atlanta, perfect for a fantastic outing this fall. 1. Oakland Cemetery. Where: Oakland. One of...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party

Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Free Entry + Free Drinks At Lyfe This Saturday At Lyfe

THE NUMBER 1 SATURDAY PARTY IN THE CITY! 21+ EVERYBODY FREE ENTRY + FREE DRINKS UNTIL 12AM W/ RSVP. . RSVP BELOW. Reserve Your Section To Celebrate Any Special Event | SECTIONS SELL OUT EVERY WEEK BOOK YOURS TODAY. For More Info Or To Reserve Your Section Contact 470-408-9038. United...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
secretatlanta.co

Netflix Takes Over Atlanta With Fan-Favorite Bridgerton And Stranger Things Experiences

Netflix, in collaboration with Shondaland and Fever, took over the Atlanta scene last July when they opened the doors to their Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience at the heart of the historic Pullman Yards. Within the same venue, Atlanta will inaugurate its first Stranger Things Experience this October. Let’s take a look into the Netflix experiences coming to Atlanta so you’re sure not to miss out.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre. The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Face Your Fears At This Creepy Corn Maze In Buford That Comes Alive At Sunset

If you’re searching for the ultimate fall outing, then we’ve found the one-stop shop for all the fall fun you can imagine. Buford Corn Maze is a beloved attraction that provides events and an unmissable line-up of things to do throughout the year. However, fall is when all the magic happens with these spooktacular happenings beginning on September 23.
BUFORD, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy This Dazzling Light-Art Festival In Fairburn For One Night Only

As the days get shorter and the night comes earlier, they are far more amazing things to enjoy in the evenings! One activity to be on the lookout for is the dazzling light festival in Fairburn, GA. Due to the pandemic last year it was postponed, but it’s back and brighter than ever this year.
FAIRBURN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Haunted House#The Little Five Points
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative.  Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Harry Potter’ the Exhibition coming to Atlanta

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. It will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
Complex

Ranking ‘Atlanta’ Characters, From Worst to Best

The characters in Atlanta are more complicated to rank than others. Outside of the main crew—Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Van (Zazie Beetz), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield)—one of the aspects that have made the FX series so remarkable is the many personalities that have been introduced throughout the show’s three seasons. Some of those people appeared once and were never heard from or talked about again. But that’s part of the show’s magic.
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta

In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

12 Restaurants To Support This Latinx Heritage Month, And Beyond!

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15 until October 15. The month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States. A great way to honor this special month is by supporting Atlanta’s Latinx-owned businesses. Here are fifteen awesome restaurants you can support this Hispanic Heritage Month, and year-round!
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy