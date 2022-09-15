ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Pink Floyd, ‘Animals (2018 Remix)': Album Review

The lawsuits, the interview insults, the angry pull-quote headlines over all matters Pink Floyd — it’s been depressing to watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the onetime yin-yang of an all-time great rock band, constantly butt heads in public. Part of that’s the fan worship talking. Who wouldn’t...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Takes Off Again With ‘Learning to Fly’

Unspoken fears that were guiding David Gilmour's private and professional lives eventually commingled on the first Pink Floyd single he worked on without Roger Waters. He hardly seemed like the bold figure needed to lead the band past the departure of its main songwriter. At the same time, Gilmour had always harbored a fear of flying. He decided to face it all down, taking lessons to become a pilot – and then discovering the spark for Pink Floyd's first-ever Billboard rock chart No. 1.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Roger Waters
Person
David Gilmour
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sociology#Ucr#Mason#Air Lsb Studios
Bensalem Times

The Australian Pink Floyd Show heading to Parx Casino Sept. 24

A quick Google search will show that there are quite a few Pink Floyd tribute bands. After all, this psychedelic group was one of the top acts to come out of London after its formation in the ‘60s. With hit albums like 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon and 1979’s The Wall, there’s still a demand for Pink Floyd’s music. And these tribute ensembles are helping to meet it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Q 105.7

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Louder

Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
NFL
NME

Ozzy Osbourne says living with Parkinson’s disease makes him feel like he’s “walking around in lead boots”

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about living with Parkinson’s disease in a new interview, discussing the ongoing impact it has had on his life since his 2003 diagnosis. Speaking with The Observer to promote his new album ‘Patient Number 9’, Osbourne explained both the physical and mental toll the disease has taken on his life. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he explained to reporter Craig McLean, adding: “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy