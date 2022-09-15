Read full article on original website
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Pink Floyd, ‘Animals (2018 Remix)': Album Review
The lawsuits, the interview insults, the angry pull-quote headlines over all matters Pink Floyd — it’s been depressing to watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the onetime yin-yang of an all-time great rock band, constantly butt heads in public. Part of that’s the fan worship talking. Who wouldn’t...
35 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Takes Off Again With ‘Learning to Fly’
Unspoken fears that were guiding David Gilmour's private and professional lives eventually commingled on the first Pink Floyd single he worked on without Roger Waters. He hardly seemed like the bold figure needed to lead the band past the departure of its main songwriter. At the same time, Gilmour had always harbored a fear of flying. He decided to face it all down, taking lessons to become a pilot – and then discovering the spark for Pink Floyd's first-ever Billboard rock chart No. 1.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Wendy Dio says Ronnie James Dio "was always overlooked" during his lifetime
The widow of hard rock/heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio discusses his legacy ahead of the release of the Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Why Rolling Stones’ Singer Mick Jagger Said He ‘Could Really Die’ the First Time He Met the Beatles
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger professed that he “could really die” the first time he met The Beatles.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show heading to Parx Casino Sept. 24
A quick Google search will show that there are quite a few Pink Floyd tribute bands. After all, this psychedelic group was one of the top acts to come out of London after its formation in the ‘60s. With hit albums like 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon and 1979’s The Wall, there’s still a demand for Pink Floyd’s music. And these tribute ensembles are helping to meet it.
Bob Dylan Shared Why He Wished Paul McCartney Would Retire
Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan have always praised one another's work. Despite this, Dylan said that he wished McCartney would retire.
Bob Dylan Slyly Insulted Led Zeppelin to Their Manager’s Face
Members of Led Zeppelin praised Bob Dylan's music. He wasn't as fond of them, and made an insulting comment when he met their manager.
Lottie Moss puts on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week
Lottie Moss put on a very racy display as she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore's Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday. The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a pale pink distressed corset top which she teamed up with a pair of tiny matching hot pants.
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Ozzy Osbourne on the 'uplifting experience' of singing alongside Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne took part in a lengthy conversation with Audacy’s Ryan Castle as The Prince of Darkness released his thirteenth studio album ‘Patient Number 9.’
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
The Who's Quadrophenia: It's prog Jim, but not as we know it...
"We're closer to prog rock than, say, Led Zeppelin," Pete Townshend once said. Ben Myers reckons he was spot on when it comes to Quadrophenia
Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton
Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Ozzy Osbourne says living with Parkinson’s disease makes him feel like he’s “walking around in lead boots”
Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about living with Parkinson’s disease in a new interview, discussing the ongoing impact it has had on his life since his 2003 diagnosis. Speaking with The Observer to promote his new album ‘Patient Number 9’, Osbourne explained both the physical and mental toll the disease has taken on his life. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he explained to reporter Craig McLean, adding: “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”
Why I ❤️ Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell, by Geoff Tate
Operation: Mindcrime and former Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate pays homage to Ronnie James Dio's Black Sabbath debut, Heaven And Hell
