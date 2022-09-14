Read full article on original website
Shreveport Police Make Arrest In Road Rage Shooting
The Shreveport Police Department have arrested and charged a man that they believe shot a driver in Shreveport this week. Police were called to West 70th and the Terry Bradshaw Passway around 8am on Thursday, September 15th. When they arrived, they were told that a victim had been shot, and was driving to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Shreveport shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting in Shreveport late Friday night. It happened around 11pm on Illinois Avenue. Police tell KTBS one adult female was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. We'll update you as we get more information.
Louisiana State Police investigates Shreveport SPD officer-involved shooting man in critical condition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A video shared with NBC 6 News shows the moment that Shreveport police officers were involved in a shooting with a man in the Twelve Oaks subdivision Wednesday afternoon. The Louisiana State Police are sharing new details about an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Shreveport Wednesday.
SPD vehicle involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La - A major accident on North Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Shreveport. It involved a Shreveport Police Department SUV and a Volkswagen. The accident happened Saturday morning just after midnight. Shreveport Police had no information available on injuries or details Saturday morning.
Suspect Shot by Police After Reportedly Aiming Firearm at Officers During Traffic Stop, Louisiana State Police Investigating
Suspect Shot by Police After Reportedly Aiming Firearm at Officers During Traffic Stop, Louisiana State Police Investigating. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, around 2:10 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Officers from the Shreveport Police Department were involved in the incident (SPD).
Woman fighting for life after being shot in head
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a woman who had been shot in the head. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired, when they responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Office Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female entered the Office Depot located in Bossier City and stole a printer valued at $700.00. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects
On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
36-Year-Old Bennie Webster Jr. Died In A Fatal Crash In South Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
On Thursday morning, police responded to a fatal crash near Flournoy Lucas and Vera streets. An initial investigation into the crash reveals that [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
One dead after Cotton Valley house fire
Officials say he bonded out for $50,000 shortly after being arrested. For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The ballots have...
1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened around 7 a.m near the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Vera Street. An SUV and a passenger car collided head-on. The other vehicle was...
Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One
On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
Bossier City Mayor Asks To Remove City Police Chief
More serious news coming from the Bossier City Police Department. Today we learned that Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has asked the Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Chris Estess from his position as Chief of Police. The Board will call a Special Meeting to discuss the request, which will happen quickly. The Special Meeting is already set for tomorrow, Friday September 16th, at 3:30pm.
One Person Injured Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the Caddo Fire district. According to the deputies, one person was taken to [..]
