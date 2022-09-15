Read full article on original website
Related
Warming waters threaten Montana's blue ribbon trout fishing
A new study conducted by the U.S geological survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks and the University of Montana suggests a third of the state’s waters may be unsuitable for trout by the year 2080.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Ave soon to be under the lights
One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
yourbigsky.com
3 weekends left of Farmer’s Market: Here’s what to expect
Only three weekends are left of the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market hosted in downtown Billings at 2nd Avenue North and Broadway intersection. The Farmer’s Market is held every Saturday from July 16 until October 1, starting at 8 am and going until noon. With close to 60 vendors in...
KULR8
Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op plateau's rates amid worldwide shortages
HUNTLY, Mont. - Power grids around the world are seeing shortages and many are feeling the impact of this in some way, however, one local co-op is attempting to make their rates stagnate despite this. The Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op has been in Billings since 1937. Now the co-op provides...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system
Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
yourbigsky.com
New crosswalk on Montana Ave. in Billings
Historic Montana Avenue in Billings, Montana, is getting a new flashing pedestrian crosswalk to improve the street’s safety and walkability. As Michelle Williams with the Historic Montana Avenue Association explains, this project has been a big topic for years. Efforts have already started to maintain safety on the street,...
yourbigsky.com
Try out these cheap eats in Billings
These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
Here’s When Billings Will Likely Have First Hard Freeze
When should you start having your sprinklers blown out in Billings?. I heard a conversation riding down the Billings Doubletree Hotel elevator today between a married couple discussing when to blow out their sprinklers. The wife was ready to set up an appointment with their lawn care company, but the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
yourbigsky.com
Teen Shooters “They feel emboldened in the system”
Why are the recent shootings in Billings being done by teenagers? Why is this escalation happening in our city?. These are among the questions I asked BPD Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department. I’m bringing you his answers because they are different than any others I have been...
yourbigsky.com
Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
2 Teens Shot on Rims in Billings. Police Searching for Male Suspect
Two people were shot early this morning (Saturday 9/17) on the Rims in Billings. According to the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a shooting on the Rims where apparently there was an argument that ended with shots fired. Both an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
2 arrested in attempted armed robbery in Billings
The two had forced their way into the RV on the 4700 block of King Avenue East armed with a rifle and a machete, police said in a tweet.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
Suspect named in shooting on Billings Rims
Authorities have taken custody of Nathan Pretty Weasel as the suspect with the investigation ongoing. The report said the victims are a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man.
Jury duty phone scam on the rise in Billings
Phone scams are nothing new—but one jury duty scam circulating around Billings is costing victims thousands of dollars.
KULR8
Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker
BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
KULR8
Fergus makes a statement with 24-3 win in Laurel
Fergus football made a statement on Friday night, downing the Laurel Locomotives 24-3 on the road. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten, but the Golden Eagles were too much for Laurel to handle, spoiling homecoming night for the Locos.
KULR8
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
Comments / 0