UAB and Children’s of Alabama launch new urine collection device for critically ill premature infants and children

uab.edu
ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know
Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
wbrc.com
Where to go when emergency rooms are full
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants you to know that many emergency rooms across the state are busy, including right here in Birmingham. That’s why UAB wants you to know when to go to the emergency room, and when different forms of medical care might be better for you.
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
uab.edu
Nugent honored as one of 2022’s “Top Birmingham Women”
Kathy Nugent, Ph.D., chair of our Department of Clinical and Diagnostic Sciences and associate vice president, UAB Bill L. Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, was announced as one of the Top Birmingham Women of 2022 by the Birmingham Business Journal. The Top Birmingham Women list is designed to “recognize...
Anniston RMC Provides a Community Update on Flu and COVID Boosters
Anniston, AL – On September, 14th, Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at RMC Anniston, gave a community update on COVID boosters and flu shots.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Bham Now
8 delicious apple dishes to try + where to find them in Birmingham
The air is starting to feel cooler, which means apples are finally back in season. In honor of the changing seasons, we’ve put together a guide of some of the tastiest apple dishes in Birmingham. 1. The Farmer Biscuit—Maple Street Biscuit Company. If you haven’t tried apple butter...
Journalist Joy-Ann Reid to moderate two panels at Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham
Journalist and MSNBC political analyst Joy-Ann Reid will join the Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham this weekend to moderate two panels: one about the history of Black girls in the civil rights movement and another about Black girls and personal development. The Black Girls Dream Conference, which kicked off...
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
uab.edu
Process improvements help save time —and money
Streamlining how we work at UAB — through process improvements, technology tools and other changes — can help save one of our most valuable commodities on campus: time. UAB IT’s various teams work with strategic partners across campus to find ways to improve how we do our work, whether it’s automating a process that previously existed on paper or introducing a new tool to streamline procedures.
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
birminghamtimes.com
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
Why the first words a paralyzed 15-year-old athlete said after being taken off a ventilator were ‘Roll Tide’
On November 13, 2013, Ethan Glynn and his family happened to catch the Iron Bowl on TV at their home in Minnesota.
uab.edu
UAB IT meets 100 wins goal with months to spare
Every year, UAB IT sets a goal to achieve 100 wins for campus. This year, we’ve reached that goal just three quarters into the year — and more wins are set to come. Among the wins are projects that have improved processes, helped avoid costs and increased awareness of UAB.
uab.edu
Seven UAB startups receive $1 million in funding from Alabama Innovation Corporation
The Alabama Innovation Corporation has named the first round of small-business recipients of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program, seven of which are startups from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In total, the seven UAB startups received more than $1 million in funding from the program, or more than...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Butler Snow Welcomes Sarah E. Rawls in Birmingham Office
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Butler Snow LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah E. Rawls who has joined the firm’s Commercial Litigation group in the Birmingham, Alabama, office. Rawls represents clients in commercial litigation matters and routinely handles cases pending in federal courts, state courts and arbitration tribunals. Prior...
Birmingham man killed in house fire
A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.
Person dies after being pinned in machine at Birmingham plant
Capt. Orlando Reynolds said the victim had been freed by the time medics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham firefighter suffered heat-related injury during house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A firefighter suffered a heat-related injury while one scene of a house fire in Birmingham today. A spokesperson for the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) said fire crews went to the 100 block of Beech Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, heavy...
