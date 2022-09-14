TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – There’s a new and unique effort to help rescue dogs become more adoptable while treating humans who are battling addiction. Anabranch Recovery Center is fostering dogs from the Terre Haute Humane Society. The Humane Society will choose which dogs need the most social interaction. Then, each dog will live in a different unit in the facility until someone adopts them.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO