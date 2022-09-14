Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
1027wbow.com
9/11 remembrance blood drive sees high turnout
TERRE HAUTE, VINCENNES, Ind./ ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — With Sunday marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, WTWO along with several community partners teamed up to honor the lives lost on that tragic day. A blood drive was held at several different sites across the Wabash...
1027wbow.com
Barr-Reeve will create student-run businesses with 3E Grant
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Barr-Reeve Community Schools is beginning the process of starting student-led business thanks to funding from the 3E Grant. The Indiana Department of Education awarded $57 million across nearly 100 schools and community partners as a part of ‘Explore, Engage, and Experience’ funding. The...
1027wbow.com
Union Health to provide free cancer screening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Union Health, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. However, effective screenings can prevent thousands of those deaths every year. On September 24, the health organization is hosting a free cancer screening from 10 a.m. to 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1027wbow.com
Local food assistance program gets $3,500 donation
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — For a second consecutive year, a local Meals on Wheels program has received a generous donation of $3,500. In Paris, Prospect Bank has donated the money to Horizon Health Meals on Wheels program. The program provides fresh, affordable meals to homebound individuals, prepared by Horizon...
1027wbow.com
Local organizations give animals a new purpose
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – There’s a new and unique effort to help rescue dogs become more adoptable while treating humans who are battling addiction. Anabranch Recovery Center is fostering dogs from the Terre Haute Humane Society. The Humane Society will choose which dogs need the most social interaction. Then, each dog will live in a different unit in the facility until someone adopts them.
1027wbow.com
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the...
1027wbow.com
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash
VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1027wbow.com
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
Comments / 0