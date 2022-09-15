Read full article on original website
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
Microsoft considering buying more studios to stay competitive with Tencent and Sony
Acquisitions will continue until Microsoft has a bigger piece of the pie.
IGN
Phil Spencer Reiterates That Xbox Has No Plans for a Price Hike
Phil Spencer has reiterated that Microsoft has no plans to increase the price of the Xbox Series X or S following Sony recently raising the PlayStation 5's price in some territories. Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Asia (below), the Xbox boss made clear that the Xbox Series X and S will...
Microsoft's Cheat Code: Buying Its Way To Gaming Dominance
With the video game industry on track to make $200 billion in 2022 and reach a worth $435 billion by 2028, it's no surprise that its biggest players are jocking for power. While the number one revenue slot still belongs to Chinese conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY) , Sony (SONY) holds position #2 thanks to the $18.28 billion it raked in over the course of 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Third-Person Gameplay Is Coming To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Swimming, the ability to climb atop vehicles, and a new third-person mode are just a few of the new additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that was announced during the COD Next Showcase Event. During last night’s COD Next showcase, Infinity Ward demonstrated several of the new multiplayer...
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Modern Warfare 2 Preorders and Play the Beta This Weekend
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Beta kicks off this weekend, and you can get early access to it if you preorder the game right now. PlayStation users can preorder and get their preorder code right away, and can also download the beta onto their PS5 or PS4 right now - ready for the beta to start at 6PM BST on Friday, September 16.
IGN
Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games
Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
cheddar.com
Roblox Says It's the Future of the Metaverse. But Right Now It's Gaming's Present
Library screenshot courtesy of Roblox. Imagine a shopping mall filled just with arcades. Each arcade is an independent business but fully dependent on the mall for its operation. Even the tokens that go into the machines are provided by the mall operator, which takes a 75 percent cut of every transaction. That might sound like a lot, but in this case the mall provides pretty much everything the arcades need to operate. Now stick millions of children in the mall per day, and you've got some sense of what a brick-and-mortar version of Roblox, the wildly popular online gaming platform, might look like.
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Accounts From PS4 And PS5?
Over the years, your console may get full of users and accounts. We’re here to teach you how to remove accounts from PS4 and PS5?. It’s easy to delete accounts on PS4 and PS5. These may be accounts from other people not using your console anymore or old accounts you have abandoned.
IGN
DDOS Attack Takes Major Activision Blizzard Games Offline for Hours
A DDOS attack against Activision Blizzard brought down the company's PC servers for hours, leaving many users unable to play games including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. Activision Blizzard first acknowledged the issue in a tweet at 12:15am Pacific on September 14, saying it was investigating an...
ComicBook
Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
TechCrunch
Watch Activision unveil the next generation of Call of Duty right here
Today at CoD Next, Activision is giving us our first look at live gameplay from MWII courtesy of more than 150 top streamers, and the developers and game creators will be sharing new info about the release. Battle royale, mobile and multiplayer fans alike will want to tune in, as...
Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah officially revealed at Call of Duty Next
It's Infinity Ward's biggest battle royale map ever
The Best Video Games of 2022… So Far
For most of 2022, the video game industry has been defined more by its past than its future. Microsoft is in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard, a gaming giant whose stable of franchises includes Call of Duty and Warcraft. Sony’s biggest “release” so far this year is the revamped PlayStation Plus, a subscription service that, for an additional monthly fee, grants access to old games from the PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3. Even some of the year’s most discussed games feel rooted in the past: More than a year after its disastrous launch, Cyberpunk 2077 got a massive patch in February that moved it much closer to the game it should have been all along.
