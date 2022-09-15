ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU's Jay Ward & BJ Ojulari Earn SEC Player Of The Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari have been honored by the Southeastern Conference for their performance in the 31-16 win over Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Ward, who plays both safety and nickel back, is this week’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week,...
LSU Opens As A 30-Point Favorite against New Mexico

LSU (2-1) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night to host New Mexico (2-1) at 6:30 pm on SECN+/ESPN+. The Tigers open up as a 30-point favorite, with the over/under set at 47.0, according to ESPN/Ceasars. The Lobos beat Maine 41-0 in week 1, lost to Boise State 31-14, and...
