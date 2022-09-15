Read full article on original website
tigerdroppings.com
LSU's Jay Ward & BJ Ojulari Earn SEC Player Of The Week Honors
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari have been honored by the Southeastern Conference for their performance in the 31-16 win over Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Ward, who plays both safety and nickel back, is this week’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week,...
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Talks In Detail About LSU's Special Teams Issues That Need To Be Fixed
During his Monday press conference, coach Brian Kelly was asked several questions about the special teams play from Saturday's win over Mississippi State. Kelly made it clear that they need to coach better and that he needs to be more involved in special teams. quote:. Q. After looking at the...
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Talks About Harold Perkins' Play & His Increased Role Moving Forward
LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins shined in his SEC debut this past Saturday vs. Mississippi State, finishing the game with five tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a QB hurry. On Monday, coach Brian Kelly was asked about Perkins play and how we could be used more in the defensive gameplan. quote:
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: Leonard Fournette Shouts Out LSU After The Win Over Mississippi State
Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-Mississippi State Game?. I remember being at that game and looking at my cousin and asking did he just level a guy with another guy on his back. Never seen anything like that TD run. 12 hours.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Opens As A 30-Point Favorite against New Mexico
LSU (2-1) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night to host New Mexico (2-1) at 6:30 pm on SECN+/ESPN+. The Tigers open up as a 30-point favorite, with the over/under set at 47.0, according to ESPN/Ceasars. The Lobos beat Maine 41-0 in week 1, lost to Boise State 31-14, and...
