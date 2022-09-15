ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

What TV channel is LSU-Mississippi State today? Live stream, time, how to watch online

Mississippi State travels to LSU on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). The unbeaten Bulldogs have been getting votes in the AP Top 25 poll after winning the first two games of the season. A victory at LSU would help third-year coach Mike Leach demonstrate he’s turning the Bulldogs into a more consistent winner.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Times of Interest: LSU vs. Mississippi State

Here are times of interest for the LSU SEC opener vs. Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium Saturday night. September 17, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN. Noon TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open • Located in front of PMAC. Noon L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC. 12:30 p.m....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Espn#American Football#College Football#Sec#Kickoff#Ct#Tigers#Bulldogs
vicksburgnews.com

Madison High School (Tallulah) knocked off Lafayette Renaissance Charter 26-6 on Thursday

Madison High School in Tallulah picked up their second straight win on Thursday in a 26-6 victory over Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy. Jeremiah Marshall showed out in the win as he picked up two receiving touchdowns from 70 and 20 yards out that were thrown by quarterback Deuce Bolden. Bolden also had two rushing touchdowns as he finished with a total of four scores.
TALLULAH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
CBS 42

LSU student killed in overnight shooting on Government St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government St. LSU is confirming that the woman killed in this shooting was Allison Rice. Rice was from Geismar and a student at LSU. LSU released a statement after learning about […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill

Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy