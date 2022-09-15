ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move

Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: This Scott Frost Stat Is Going Viral After Nebraska's Loss

On Saturday, Nebraska football embarked on its first game in the post-Scott Frost era. In a home matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, the Cornhuskers fell in a massive 49-14 blowout. During his disappointing head coaching career in Lincoln, Frost earned a notorious reputation for losing in close games....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Sean Clifford Taking Brutal Hit

During the first quarter of this Saturday's game between Penn State and Auburn, senior quarterback Sean Clifford was nearly split in half by Owen Pappoe. Pappoe's huge hit on Clifford was legal. Although it seemed like a devastating blow to the Penn State quarterback, he got right back up and kept playing.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
