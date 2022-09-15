Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Urban Meyer Has Been Contacted By Major College Football Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of longtime program leader Scott Frost earlier this week. The historic college football program is likely looking to make a splash with a big name. One name that fits this bill is former three-time National Champion Urban Myer.
Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
Look: This Scott Frost Stat Is Going Viral After Nebraska's Loss
On Saturday, Nebraska football embarked on its first game in the post-Scott Frost era. In a home matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, the Cornhuskers fell in a massive 49-14 blowout. During his disappointing head coaching career in Lincoln, Frost earned a notorious reputation for losing in close games....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
Brian Kelly Sends A Clear Message About LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
Brian Kelly has LSU football getting back on track following its Week 1 loss to Florida State. The Tigers won their first SEC game of the season this Saturday night, beating Mississippi State 31-16. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown. He added 93 yards and one more score on the ground.
Football World Reacts To Sean Clifford Taking Brutal Hit
During the first quarter of this Saturday's game between Penn State and Auburn, senior quarterback Sean Clifford was nearly split in half by Owen Pappoe. Pappoe's huge hit on Clifford was legal. Although it seemed like a devastating blow to the Penn State quarterback, he got right back up and kept playing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Quarterback Recruit Left Oregon-BYU Game After Offensive Chant
The Salem native and his family are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Comments / 0