ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA
TheStreet

Microsoft's Cheat Code: Buying Its Way To Gaming Dominance

With the video game industry on track to make $200 billion in 2022 and reach a worth $435 billion by 2028, it's no surprise that its biggest players are jocking for power. While the number one revenue slot still belongs to Chinese conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY) , Sony (SONY) holds position #2 thanks to the $18.28 billion it raked in over the course of 2021.
BUSINESS
happygamer.com

Phil Spencer Has Stated That Increasing The Price Of The Xbox Is Not The Appropriate Course Of Action

The news that Sony would be increasing the price of the PS5 caused many people worldwide to raise their eyebrows. Furthermore, the United States of America and Japan were not included in the price increase, which was an even more unexpected development. In reply to this, Microsoft informed its loyal customer base that it has no intention of raising the Xbox Series X|S price. Now, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has provided additional insight into the reasoning behind this decision.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Antitrust#Linus Business#Uk#Linus Company Microsoft
Gadget Flow

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is designed for mobile and Xbox gaming

Gaming on the go is better with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. Designed specifically for both Xbox and cloud gaming, it has a gamepad design you’re comfortable with. Great for mobile gamers who use compatible Android devices, it boasts a whopping 30-hour battery life. Not only that, but it also has play-and-charge capability, which lets you enjoy day-long gaming as you’re out and about. Simply connect it to your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PC using the 10′ braided USB cable. Furthermore, Superhuman Hearing, custom audio presets, and other features offer impressive audio abilities. With an ergonomic shape, cooling grips, and adjustable phone clip, it’s super comfortable for all-day use. Plus, it securely mounts on all compatible Android phones. And then just detach the clip to use it as a stand.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
IGN

Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games

Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Remove Accounts From PS4 And PS5?

Over the years, your console may get full of users and accounts. We’re here to teach you how to remove accounts from PS4 and PS5?. It’s easy to delete accounts on PS4 and PS5. These may be accounts from other people not using your console anymore or old accounts you have abandoned.
VIDEO GAMES
cheddar.com

Roblox Says It's the Future of the Metaverse. But Right Now It's Gaming's Present

Library screenshot courtesy of Roblox. Imagine a shopping mall filled just with arcades. Each arcade is an independent business but fully dependent on the mall for its operation. Even the tokens that go into the machines are provided by the mall operator, which takes a 75 percent cut of every transaction. That might sound like a lot, but in this case the mall provides pretty much everything the arcades need to operate. Now stick millions of children in the mall per day, and you've got some sense of what a brick-and-mortar version of Roblox, the wildly popular online gaming platform, might look like.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

DDOS Attack Takes Major Activision Blizzard Games Offline for Hours

A DDOS attack against Activision Blizzard brought down the company's PC servers for hours, leaving many users unable to play games including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. Activision Blizzard first acknowledged the issue in a tweet at 12:15am Pacific on September 14, saying it was investigating an...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft

Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ scraps plans for microtransactions

343 Industries has confirmed that plans for microtransactions in Halo: The Master Chief Collection have been scrapped. Back in June, it was announced that 343 Industries would be looking to introduce the ability to purchase Spartan Points in The Master Chief Collection. Spartan Points are used to unlock cosmetic items in the game and are currently only available through play.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Sony's free rewards program PlayStation Stars launches this September

Sony’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars will launch later this year. PlayStation Stars is a free rewards scheme that gives you digital gifts just for using your PS5 or PS4. By completing various challenges – from unlocking a specific trophy to simply playing a game on your system –, you’ll be able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for various goodies.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy