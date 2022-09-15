ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

inputmag.com

Amazon says screw it, lets Alexa respond to search queries with ads

It was only a matter of time before Amazon turned Alexa into a glorified ad. Amazon revealed its new feature called Customers ask Alexa during its annual Accelerate seller conference. This feature lets brands include their answers for any questions customers might ask an Alexa device. When a customer asks...
Digital Trends

How to sell your parents on a smart assistant

We all know how discerning, doubtful, and lovingly thick-headed our parents can be, especially when it comes time to adapting new technologies. I’m sure many of us can still hear the arguments about switching to a flatscreen TV buzzing around in our brains (“but the Trinitron still works great!”), which can make the idea of trying to convince mom or dad to start using Alexa a bit of a daunting task.
Android Authority

How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge

Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
CNET

Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)

Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab four smart plugs and save $6 with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.
Phone Arena

Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

The standard iPhone 14 models are minor upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, and this might be a good thing for... iPhone 13 owners. Apple has replaced the iPhone 13 mini with the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, probably in the hopes of attracting consumers who wanted a larger screen and bigger battery in a non-Pro phone but one analyst believes the strategy has failed as early data shows that most buyers are gravitating towards the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
TechCrunch

A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
Phone Arena

The best accessories for your Apple Life: Spigen's cases, stands, and batteries

Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Spigen is long known for being a high-quality case manufacturer thanks to a wide portfolio of products that fit great, feel great, and protect devices reliably. In recent years, the company has branched out into making all sorts of accessories to cover consumer needs and currently, the Spigen store is the one-stop shop to buy everything you might need for your brand-new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8, iPads, and many many other tech devices.
Phone Arena

Google's rumored 256GB storage cap for Pixel 7 Pro is a step backward at the wrong time

Earlier today we passed along a tip from Twitter tipster Roland Quandt about the storage options on the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to Quandt, both models will ship with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, which is available with a third tier with 512GB of storage, it appears that the new Pixel 7 line will crap out at 256GB of storage. And that got us thinking about whether Google remains committed to the Pixel ecosystem as much as we think.
hypebeast.com

Apple Launches iOS 16 and Social Media Platforms Continue Copying Each Other in This Week's Tech Roundup

This week, the world of tech had lots to share. Apple stayed busy, stocking its shelves with its latest products and launching iOS 16 on iPhone 8 and later devices. Social media platforms continued to dupe each other: Instagram began testing a new in-feed repost feature similar to that of Twitter, and TikTok launched experiments with a new BeReal-style feature called TikTok Now. And in another vein, we received an update on the status of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous $44 billion USD Twitter deal.
TechRadar

You could soon control your VPN through Microsoft Edge

Windows 11 users may soon be able to control and tweak their VPN from within their browser thanks to a new update coming to Microsoft Edge. Appearing now for some Canary users, controls for the Microsoft Edge Secure Network (VPN) are now accessible within the browser for the first time, providing a quick and easy way to make sure their online activity stays private.
