TikTok and Facebook Are Tracking User Data Via In-App Browsers, A Study Shows How They Do It
A recent report highlighted the use of "custom browsers" by Apple Inc AAPL iOS social apps, calling out Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META and TikTok for continuing to build their in-app browsers. Software developer Felix Krause pressed the panic button after finding that Meta and TikTok inject code into...
inputmag.com
Amazon says screw it, lets Alexa respond to search queries with ads
It was only a matter of time before Amazon turned Alexa into a glorified ad. Amazon revealed its new feature called Customers ask Alexa during its annual Accelerate seller conference. This feature lets brands include their answers for any questions customers might ask an Alexa device. When a customer asks...
Digital Trends
How to sell your parents on a smart assistant
We all know how discerning, doubtful, and lovingly thick-headed our parents can be, especially when it comes time to adapting new technologies. I’m sure many of us can still hear the arguments about switching to a flatscreen TV buzzing around in our brains (“but the Trinitron still works great!”), which can make the idea of trying to convince mom or dad to start using Alexa a bit of a daunting task.
Mobile banking apps reportedly leaked thousands of digital fingerprints
Five unnamed mobile banking apps using the same third-party AI-based digital identity SDK may have leaked over 300,000 biometric digital fingerprints, according to a report (opens in new tab) by researchers at Symantec. Outsourcing the digital identity and authentication component of an app is a common development pattern according to...
Business Insider
How to hide your friends list on Facebook, from everyone or only certain people
By default, your Facebook profile information, posts, and even your friends are available for all to see. It's often convenient for your friends list to be public, because it can help people find and connect with you. If you prefer, you can restrict who can see your entire friends list...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Android Authority
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
CNET
Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)
Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab four smart plugs and save $6 with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
Phone Arena
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
The standard iPhone 14 models are minor upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, and this might be a good thing for... iPhone 13 owners. Apple has replaced the iPhone 13 mini with the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, probably in the hopes of attracting consumers who wanted a larger screen and bigger battery in a non-Pro phone but one analyst believes the strategy has failed as early data shows that most buyers are gravitating towards the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
Phone Arena
The best accessories for your Apple Life: Spigen's cases, stands, and batteries
Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Spigen is long known for being a high-quality case manufacturer thanks to a wide portfolio of products that fit great, feel great, and protect devices reliably. In recent years, the company has branched out into making all sorts of accessories to cover consumer needs and currently, the Spigen store is the one-stop shop to buy everything you might need for your brand-new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8, iPads, and many many other tech devices.
Google and Apple are paving the way with digital wallets, even if some places are slow to catch up
While in North America, we may not necessarily see many people using digital payments, it's very popular in the east. And in the future, experts are convinced it will be the only way we make our payments.
Phone Arena
FaceTime and iMessage not working properly on iPhone 14 series: Apple has a fix
Every time a new major software update is released, early adopters tend to experience issues with the operating system. On that note, Apple has come out with a support document where it warns buyers of a certain problem regarding FaceTime and Messages on the new iPhone 14 series. (via 9to5mac)
Phone Arena
Google's rumored 256GB storage cap for Pixel 7 Pro is a step backward at the wrong time
Earlier today we passed along a tip from Twitter tipster Roland Quandt about the storage options on the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to Quandt, both models will ship with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, which is available with a third tier with 512GB of storage, it appears that the new Pixel 7 line will crap out at 256GB of storage. And that got us thinking about whether Google remains committed to the Pixel ecosystem as much as we think.
hypebeast.com
Apple Launches iOS 16 and Social Media Platforms Continue Copying Each Other in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the world of tech had lots to share. Apple stayed busy, stocking its shelves with its latest products and launching iOS 16 on iPhone 8 and later devices. Social media platforms continued to dupe each other: Instagram began testing a new in-feed repost feature similar to that of Twitter, and TikTok launched experiments with a new BeReal-style feature called TikTok Now. And in another vein, we received an update on the status of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous $44 billion USD Twitter deal.
Phone Arena
YouTube can now force users to watch as many as 10 ads in a roll
There are few things that can grind a user’s gears as much as an endless barrage of ads. Unfortunately, many free services rely on ad revenue and, by extension, bombard their users in order to make profits. YouTube even more so, with its controversial model of monetisation. But where...
New paper by Google and Oxford scientists claims AI will soon destroy mankind
Researchers with the University of Oxford and Google Deepmind have shared a chilling warning in a new paper. The paper, which was published in AI Magazine last month, claims that the threat of AI is greater than previously believed. It’s so great, in fact, that artificial intelligence is likely to one day rise up and annihilate humankind.
Google illegally buys off tech giants to stay dominant in search, DOJ argues
Google pays billions of dollars to other major tech companies illegally to make itself the most popular search engine by default, the Department of Justice argued before a federal judge.
You could soon control your VPN through Microsoft Edge
Windows 11 users may soon be able to control and tweak their VPN from within their browser thanks to a new update coming to Microsoft Edge. Appearing now for some Canary users, controls for the Microsoft Edge Secure Network (VPN) are now accessible within the browser for the first time, providing a quick and easy way to make sure their online activity stays private.
