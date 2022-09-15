Read full article on original website
Study Links Medical Debt To Threats To Health And Housing
Medical debt is hitting more Americans, driving bad health outcomes regardless of insurance or income, a study finds. NBC News reports that 1 in 5 U.S. households suffers medical debt, including those with private insurance. Other news covers rising health costs, staffing issues, and private equity. Soaring medical debt is...
Through The Pandemic, More Adults Sought Mental Health Care
Fresh data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the percentage of U.S. adults getting mental health care rose from 19.2% in 2019 to 21.6% in 2021. In other news, mounting evidence shows tea drinking is linked to lower diabetes risks, a beef product recall, and more.
US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. “This $250 million is the floor,” Andy Luger, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said at a news conference. “Our investigation continues.” Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which submitted the companies’ claims for reimbursement. Feeding Our Future’s founder and executive director, Aimee Bock, was among those indicted, and authorities say she and others in her organization submitted the fraudulent claims for reimbursement and received kickbacks.
Judge Finds Some Michigan Baby Blood Sample Tests Unconstitutional
The newborn blood-testing program has been in the spotlight for privacy and consent concerns, and now a judge ruled some of the program is unconstitutional. Separate news reports cover a new burial option in California, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, and more. A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s...
Some States Have Already Run Out Of Moderna’s Bivalent Covid Shots
The company has not given any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays, Becker's Hospital Review reported. Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states. Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays. (Twenter, 9/16)
STDs Rose Sharply Last Year, With Syphilis Rate The Highest In 30 Years
The CDC data resulted in calls for more action on the STD prevention front. Other news is on pediatric monkeypox infections and the fight to eradicate polio. Rates of common sexually transmitted infections sharply increased in the US last year, alarming some health officials and sexual health advocates who argue the country needs to do more to stop the spread of preventable diseases. (Muller, 9/19)
First Edition: Sept. 20, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. J.R. Chester got pregnant the summer before her senior year of high school. A bright student with good grades, she gave birth, graduated, and was pregnant again when she arrived at college that fall. She was a teen mom — like her mother, her grandmother, and her great-grandmother. Her school did not teach sexual health education, and preventing pregnancy was a foreign concept. Her sons are now teenagers. “If you don’t know your options, you don’t have any,” said Chester, now a program director for Healthy Futures of Texas, a nonprofit sexual health advocacy and education organization. (Huetteman, 9/20)
Many Refugees Dealing with Trauma Face Obstacles to Mental Health Care
As a young boy living in what was then Zaire, Bertine Bahige remembers watching refugees flee from the Rwandan genocide in 1994 by crossing a river that forms the two Central African nations’ border. “Little did I know that would be me a few years later,” said Bahige.
Clearing Pollution Helps Clear the Fog of Aging — And May Cut the Risk of Dementia
During the past decade, a growing body of research has shown that air pollution harms older adults’ brains, contributing to cognitive decline and dementia. What hasn’t been clear is whether improving air quality would benefit brain health. Two studies published this year by researchers at six universities and...
