Washington Examiner
Libs dumped with illegal immigrants discover the merits of Trump's 'safe third country' deals
At the start of Joe Biden's presidency, some of us here warned the White House not to scrap the numerous Trump administration deals that, unlike the former president's ephemeral dreams of the wall, actually succeeded in reducing encounters across the southern border by 88%. Key among these were Donald Trump's...
DOJ task force dismantles human smuggling organization
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that its Joint Task Force Alpha has dismantled a human smuggling organization near the Texas-Mexico border. The anti-trafficking task force, which was formed by the Biden administration last year, launched an operation that it says led to the arrest of eight accused smugglers.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
The Justice Department is investigating Trump's handling of classified government documents. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that if Trump is prosecuted there will be riots. Graham said federal law enforcement has a "double standard" when it comes to Trump. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday there will be riots if...
Judge Threatens Trump Lawyers With Possible Sanctions Over Clinton Lawsuit
Florida District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said Trump's lawyers could face sanctions for claims made in the suit, which Middlebrooks dismissed on Friday.
Washington Examiner
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
Tony Ornato, the Secret Service official who ran Trump's security detail, quits the agency ahead of his interview with DHS investigators about January 6: report
Tony Ornato, the Secret Service agent who ran Donald Trump's detail, has retired from the agency. Ornato was central to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Trump's behavior on January 6, 2021. He was set to be interviewed by DHS investigators on August 31, The Intercept reported. Tony Ornato, the longtime Secret...
After Being Pardoned by Trump in Federal We Build the Wall Fraud Case, Steve Bannon Reportedly Faces Related State Charges
Donald Trump’s ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon reportedly faces an indictment in Manhattan state court on allegations related to the federal border-wall charges that he dodged through the former president’s pardon. The Washington Post reported that Bannon plans to surrender on Thursday. A little more than two years ago...
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Mole Could Be the Secret Service: Karl Rove
Rove said that Secret Service officials have a "responsibility to report a crime," and could have told federal investigators if they saw classified documents.
americanmilitarynews.com
NBC Video: ‘2M illegals cross US border’ – Kamala responds: ‘Border is secure’
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted that the U.S.-Mexico border is secure despite the record-breaking number of illegal immigrants who have already crossed the border this year. That number is expected to top two million for the first time ever. On Sunday, NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd noted that...
Vice President Harris ignores question on migrants arriving outside residence after 'secure' border claim
Vice President Kamala Harris refused to comment Thursday on the two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, that arrived outside her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., just hours earlier. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Gov. Greg Abbott. The...
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
Biden yet to visit besieged southern border, as White House caught in migrant controversy
President Biden, closing in on two years in office, has yet to visit the overwhelmed southern border despite an ongoing migrant crisis — and is facing renewed calls from Republicans for him to do so just as the White House deals with a controversy over its claim that illegal immigrants are not just "walking" across.
Washington Examiner
Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis
Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
‘It’s Just Cruel’: White House Blasts GOP For Sending Migrants To Democratic Cities
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard this week, following similar moves by other Republican leaders.
'Killed through the Border Fence': Read coverage of the fatal shooting and a quest for justice
Leer en español A Border Patrol agent fired his gun into Mexico on the night of Oct. 10, 2012, killing 16-year-old José Antonio Elena Rodríguez. The boy's death was quickly reported by The Arizona Republic and other Arizona and Sonoran news outlets. The shooting immediately brought scrutiny to the U.S. Border Patrol. ...
MSNBC
The Border Patrol's Stephen Miller scandal is deeper than tweets
Over the weekend, the Twitter account for the regional office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared a deranged message from Stephen Miller, the white nationalist senior adviser who served under then-President Donald Trump. One tweet, re-shared by the CBP’s West Texas account, claimed, “Violent criminals lay waste to our...
Washington Examiner
Trump attorney: 'Fair question' to ask about DOJ cover-up
An attorney for former President Donald Trump scolded the Justice Department for fighting the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, told Fox News host Mark Levin it is a "fair question" to ask whether the Justice Department...
