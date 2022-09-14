ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Hill

DOJ task force dismantles human smuggling organization

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that its Joint Task Force Alpha has dismantled a human smuggling organization near the Texas-Mexico border. The anti-trafficking task force, which was formed by the Biden administration last year, launched an operation that it says led to the arrest of eight accused smugglers.
Daily Mail

'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
Business Insider

Tony Ornato, the Secret Service official who ran Trump's security detail, quits the agency ahead of his interview with DHS investigators about January 6: report

Tony Ornato, the Secret Service agent who ran Donald Trump's detail, has retired from the agency. Ornato was central to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Trump's behavior on January 6, 2021. He was set to be interviewed by DHS investigators on August 31, The Intercept reported. Tony Ornato, the longtime Secret...
Fox News

McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
MSNBC

The Border Patrol's Stephen Miller scandal is deeper than tweets

Over the weekend, the Twitter account for the regional office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared a deranged message from Stephen Miller, the white nationalist senior adviser who served under then-President Donald Trump. One tweet, re-shared by the CBP’s West Texas account, claimed, “Violent criminals lay waste to our...
Washington Examiner

Trump attorney: 'Fair question' to ask about DOJ cover-up

An attorney for former President Donald Trump scolded the Justice Department for fighting the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, told Fox News host Mark Levin it is a "fair question" to ask whether the Justice Department...
