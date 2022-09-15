Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Henderson history shared at Heritage Day
HENDERSON — Over 500 attendees gathered to celebrate Henderson Heritage Day last Saturday. Suzanne Ratzlaff, Henderson Heritage and Tourism chairman said it was the most successful Heritage Day they’ve had in years. “The crowd was nice and we ran out of food, which is always a good sign,”...
York News-Times
Religion Calendar
>Sunday, Sept. 18 – Worship, 8 & 10:30 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; LLL/LWML Picnic – Fellowship Hall, 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 – Council Meeting, 6 p.m.; Voters’ Meeting, 7 p.m. >>Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Willow Brook Bible Study, 2 p.m....
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times.
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about jail, playground, commissioner seat
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I read with great interest the story about the ongoing number of inmates in our county jail. Have the county commissioners had a discussion about using ARPA money to build a new jail?. A: They have not had that discussion.
macaronikid.com
Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln
If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
York News-Times
Business Beat -- New vet joins staff at York Animal Clinic
Wanting a small-town atmosphere and wanting to be closer to home has led Dr. Tanner Kremke, DVM to join the staff at the York Animal Clinic, located at the corner of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He started with the York clinic on July 28. He moves to York from...
KETV.com
How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
doniphanherald.com
New Grand Island Conestoga Mall managers plan $150 million development
GRAND ISLAND — Big changes are being planned for Conestoga Mall. The City Council on Tuesday approved referring a blighted and substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site off U.S. 281. The request was made by Omaha-based Woodsonia, which is managing the property owned by...
York News-Times
Life in the Red Podcast: Frost fired, football program in flux and Big Noon Saturday comes to town
Amie Just and Luke Mullin try to wrap their arms around the big question — why didn't it work for Scott Frost at Nebraska?
York News-Times
Newly constructed houses you can buy in York
Remington Homes' Navajo ranch-style floor plan with an attached 3 stall garge. This home has nearly 1400 sq ft on the main level, including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the laundry room. Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a great walk-in pantry and center island. White cabinets throughout as well as white painted trim and interior doors. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling, a private 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. The egress window and rough-in plumbing are already in place in the unfinished basement. The builder will finish a bedroom, full bath and large family room upon a buyers' request. Stone beltline accent along the front exterior of the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch and backyard patio.
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Lancaster County officials look to fill over 100 vacant positions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City and county officials announced Thursday that they will be holding a career fair with hopes to fill over 100 vacant positions. Barb McIntyre, Lincoln-Lancaster County’s human resources director, told Channel 8 that vacant positions span diverse roles. These roles include recreation leaders and...
York News-Times
Polk County, FCEMF take on St. Cecilia softball tri
HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers were both in action at the Hastings St. Cecilia tri Thursday. Polk County dropped a hard-fought tilt with the Hawkettes by a 5-4 margin but rebounded with a 7-4 win over the Panthers to end the day. FCEMF, meanwhile, dropped both contests.
KSNB Local4
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia football earns Class C2 top-10 win over Bishop Neumann
WAHOO, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia made the trip to Wahoo Friday night for a top-10 matchup in Class C-2. The Bluehawks flew high for the 10-point win over the Cavaliers, 44-34. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
York News-Times
Full Mickey Joseph press conference following loss to Oklahoma
Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
