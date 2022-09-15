The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said FTX operates within the country without authorization, the Financial Times reported on Sept 19. According to the FCA, those using FTX “will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.”

