ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Research: State of Ethereum derivatives market post-Merge

Previous research conducted by CryptoSlate suggested the Ethereum Merge would be a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event. With that coming to pass, as ETH sunk 20% over the last seven days, what does a current analysis of the derivatives market reveal?. Ethereum Futures Perpetual Funding Rate. Perpetual Funding Rates refer to periodic...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum developer confirms Shanghai upgrade will not unlock staked tokens

By messenger exchange with CryptoSlate, Ethereum developer Micah Zoltu has confirmed the upcoming Shanghai upgrade will not enable the withdrawal of staked ETH tokens. Currently, ETH can only be deposited to the staking contract and not withdrawn. Per Ethereum, the withdraw functionality would be enabled following the Shanghai upgrade. However, it has since come to light that previous literature on the matter was incorrect.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

MicroStrategy buys additional 301 Bitcoin for $6M

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy bought 301 Bitcoins for $6 million at an average price of $19,851 per BTC, according to a Sept. 20 filing. According to the filing, it made this purchase between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19. MicroStrategy now holds approximately 130,000 BTC purchased for roughly $3.8 billion. Based...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Nansen Ronin report reveals 82.7% drop in Q2 TVL, struggle to attract validators but bullish signs ahead

Axie Infinity has seen a sharp decline in TVL as Ronin fails to attract 21 validators to help secure the network even after Ronin Bridge is reopened. The Ronin bridge, an Ethereum sidechain designed to facilitate the growth of the Axie Infinity universe, has had a mountain to climb following its major exploit in April, which led to hundreds of millions of dollars being stolen by hackers.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
cryptoslate.com

Largest Indian exchange WazirX to delist USDC spot pairs, Sept. 26

India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX has announced that it’ll stop supporting USDC, USDP, and TUSD on Sept. 26 to “enhance liquidity and capital efficiency.”. According to the announcement, the exchange will continue to support withdrawals of USDC, USDP, and TUSD until Sept. 23 and de-list these currencies and their spot market pairs at 06:30 AM UTC on Sept. 26. The announcement states:
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 19

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $32.1 billion. As of press time, it stood at $935.61 billion, up 3.5% over the weekend. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 3.6% over the reporting period to $370.69 billion from $357.68 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was up 4.2% to $166.48 billion from $159.70 billion over the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin traders willing to go long but sentiment remains firmly bearish

Since bottoming at $17,700 on June 18, Bitcoin has been trading within a relatively tight band, with $25,100 marking the upper limit of this channel. Although the past week or so saw BTC print six consecutive daily green closes, higher-than-expected CPI inflation data, released on September 13, ended the upward momentum. On that day, BTC swung 13% to the downside to bottom at $19,800.
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Maple Finance launches $300M lending pool for Bitcoin mining firms

Institutional crypto lending protocol Maple Finance teamed up with Icebreaker Finance to launch a $300 million lending pool to finance accredited bitcoin mining firms across North America, Canada, and Australia. The lending pool launched on Sept. 20 and targeted mid-sized bitcoin mining and infrastructure providers. The loans will be repayable...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surge#Hash#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Th S#Pow#Post Merge#Etc
cryptoslate.com

Huobi Global to List Inery Token on September 28th, 2022

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire — Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto trader exploits GMX, manipulates AVAX price to remove $565K

A crypto trader on GMX exchange leveraged the zero slippage feature to extract over $565,000 in profit by manipulating the price of the AVAX token. GMX is a decentralized exchange that allows users to execute trades at zero slippage. Traders on the platform are able to execute trades at the same price it was initiated.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: USDT, USDC exchange balance going in opposite directions

Often an overlooked part of the cryptocurrency market, stablecoins can be used to determine the current state of the market. Stablecoin balance on exchanges represents “dry powder,” or idle liquidity that can become a strong driving force in the market. The total stablecoin balance on exchanges has only...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Major sell-off sees total crypto market cap dip to $900B

The total crypto market cap is down 15% over the past seven days, dropping from $1.069 trillion to $903 billion at writing. Most of the losses came on Sunday, September 18, with a steady uptick in outflows beginning in the morning (UTC). This pattern continued into Monday morning, with the early hours seeing significant dips on the path down.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum PoW loses 200 WETH to Omni bridge vulnerability exploit

A replay attack against Omni bridge resulted in a hacker exploiting 200 WETH from the Ethereum PoW chain. On Sept. 18, security firm BlockSec identified a replay attack launched against the Ethereum PoW chain. The attacker transferred 200 WETH from the Ethereum PoS chain through the Omni bridge. The transaction...
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto promoter Ian Balina labels SEC charge ‘frivolous’, turns down settlement

Famed crypto promoter Ian Balina has labeled the SEC charges against him as frivolous, saying he is “excited to take this fight public.”. The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against the cryptocurrency promoter for violating federal securities law on September 19. According to the complaint, Balina promoted...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Colorado enables crypto payment for taxes

Colorado residents can now pay their taxes using cryptocurrencies, Axios reported on Sept. 20. According to the report, Governor Jared Polis made this revelation at the Denver Startup Week. Residents would now be able to pay their individual income tax, severance tax, withholding tax, and excise fuel tax in crypto.
COLORADO STATE
cryptoslate.com

UK regulator says FTX has no authorization to operate in the country

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said FTX operates within the country without authorization, the Financial Times reported on Sept 19. According to the FCA, those using FTX “will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.”
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

August 2022 GameFi Report

While the number of new users entering GameFi has dropped precipitously, the average number of transactions per user is increasing steadily. Therefore, with the users in the market today more likely to be actively gaming, GameFi data from August can help us understand which projects and ecosystems are sustainable in the long run.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy