94.5 PST

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
KENILWORTH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
EDUCATION
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
New Jersey 101.5

Karen strikes back at a local NJ group on Facebook

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
INTERNET
hobokengirl.com

Real Housewives of NJ Star Dolores Catania is a Total Jersey Girl

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has been a Jersey girl her entire life, never steering away more than 15 miles from her childhood home. Even though actual filming for the reality show takes place a few months out of the year, Dolores considers it a full-time job – on top of the full-time job she takes on as a mother of two. Her fan base, which has grown over the six seasons she’s been part of the show, is now considered her friend group, and her castmates are like the sorority sisters she’s never had. Despite the drama, Dolores believes RHONJ has given her “the greatest gift.” Read on to learn what that is and for HG’s exclusive interview.
CELEBRITIES
Beach Radio

This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey

It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Photos: The New Jersey mall you might have forgotten about

Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory. Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with attacking cop during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Toms River man was arrested on charges of assaulting law enforcement officers and illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, authorities said Thursday. Salvatore Vassallo became the latest of at least two dozen New Jersey residents to face charges in the riot, which left five...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

