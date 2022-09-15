Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has been a Jersey girl her entire life, never steering away more than 15 miles from her childhood home. Even though actual filming for the reality show takes place a few months out of the year, Dolores considers it a full-time job – on top of the full-time job she takes on as a mother of two. Her fan base, which has grown over the six seasons she’s been part of the show, is now considered her friend group, and her castmates are like the sorority sisters she’s never had. Despite the drama, Dolores believes RHONJ has given her “the greatest gift.” Read on to learn what that is and for HG’s exclusive interview.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO