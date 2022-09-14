ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MedPage Today

Unvaccinated Over 10 Times More Likely to Be Hospitalized During Omicron

Unvaccinated adults were over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 during the Omicron wave compared with those who were vaccinated and boosted, a U.S. population-based cross-sectional study showed. Among nearly 200,000 hospitalizations recorded in the COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), monthly hospitalization rates from January 2021 through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

Answering patients’ questions about the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

An updated COVID-19 booster vaccine designed to better match the elusive Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants has arrived in time for fall. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine

In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

CDC warns against enterovirus D68: What is it and what are the symptoms?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health alert concerning a severe respiratory illness associated with enterovirus D68. The CDC said it was notified by health care providers and hospitals in several regions of the country that there was an increase in cases of severe respiratory illnesses where children also tested positive for rhinovirus and/or enterovirus, specifically for enterovirus D68.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Individuals with autoimmune diseases may have an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases

1. An increased incidence of new cardiovascular disease was seen in individuals with autoimmune disease compared to those without. 2. This increased risk was greatest in younger patients and increased among patients with multiple autoimmune conditions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Autoimmune diseases are known to be associated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shin

Why This Unexpected Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Culprit is Found in Long-COVID Patients

When it comes to herpesviruses, once infected, stay infected. One unique trait of herpesviruses is the ability to stay latent (i.e., dormant) in the infected host for life. In this latent state, the herpesvirus is inactive, and no virus replication occurs. But in times of stress or immunosuppression, latent herpesvirus can reactivate, start replicating and cause problems.
studyfinds.org

Iron deficiency anemia among older adults weakens muscles, doubles the risk of death

SÃO CARLOS, Brazil — Taking iron supplements not only benefits people with anemia, but it may also prevent a life-threatening loss of muscle mass among older people. A team from the Federal University of São Carlos in Brazil and University College London reports that suffering anemia and weak muscles at the same time can significantly increase the risk of death among older adults. The study shows this combination increases an older man’s risk of dying by 64 percent and by an astounding 117 percent among older women.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC News

Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS
Deseret News

New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says

A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Comparing life-threatening flu and COVID-19 illness in kids

Flu and COVID-19 symptoms can look similar in kids—both are known to cause fever, coughing and fatigue and prompt parents to keep children home from school. And while rare, the chance of either virus leading to critical illness in children may also be similar, suggests research by a team of pediatric intensive care researchers.
KIDS

