WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
MedPage Today
Unvaccinated Over 10 Times More Likely to Be Hospitalized During Omicron
Unvaccinated adults were over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 during the Omicron wave compared with those who were vaccinated and boosted, a U.S. population-based cross-sectional study showed. Among nearly 200,000 hospitalizations recorded in the COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), monthly hospitalization rates from January 2021 through...
AMA
Answering patients’ questions about the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
An updated COVID-19 booster vaccine designed to better match the elusive Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants has arrived in time for fall. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies.
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Data from Israel: Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccines remain rare, highest risk in young males
A new study from Israel found that the risk of developing myocarditis among males ages 16 to 19 years was about 1 in 15,000 after a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and the cases were rare and mild, according to new research published today in Circulation. Several previous...
CDC warns against enterovirus D68: What is it and what are the symptoms?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health alert concerning a severe respiratory illness associated with enterovirus D68. The CDC said it was notified by health care providers and hospitals in several regions of the country that there was an increase in cases of severe respiratory illnesses where children also tested positive for rhinovirus and/or enterovirus, specifically for enterovirus D68.
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
2minutemedicine.com
Individuals with autoimmune diseases may have an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases
1. An increased incidence of new cardiovascular disease was seen in individuals with autoimmune disease compared to those without. 2. This increased risk was greatest in younger patients and increased among patients with multiple autoimmune conditions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Autoimmune diseases are known to be associated...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Wisconsin reports influenza A(H1N2) variant infection, 7 ‘swine flu’ cases reported in the US this year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today on a human infection with influenza A(H1N2) variant (A(H1N2)v) virus. The case is in a patient < 18 years of age. An investigation by local public health officials is ongoing. A total of seven human infections with variant novel influenza...
Why This Unexpected Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Culprit is Found in Long-COVID Patients
When it comes to herpesviruses, once infected, stay infected. One unique trait of herpesviruses is the ability to stay latent (i.e., dormant) in the infected host for life. In this latent state, the herpesvirus is inactive, and no virus replication occurs. But in times of stress or immunosuppression, latent herpesvirus can reactivate, start replicating and cause problems.
studyfinds.org
Iron deficiency anemia among older adults weakens muscles, doubles the risk of death
SÃO CARLOS, Brazil — Taking iron supplements not only benefits people with anemia, but it may also prevent a life-threatening loss of muscle mass among older people. A team from the Federal University of São Carlos in Brazil and University College London reports that suffering anemia and weak muscles at the same time can significantly increase the risk of death among older adults. The study shows this combination increases an older man’s risk of dying by 64 percent and by an astounding 117 percent among older women.
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS・
New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says
A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam: Adenovirus cases have increased dramatically at the National Children’s Hospital
Information from the National Children’s Hospital on September 15 said that from August 2022 to now, the number of positive cases of Adenovirus disease detected at the National Children’s Hospital has increased dramatically. Specifically, as of September 12, 2022, the total number of Adenovirus infections recorded at the...
MedicalXpress
Comparing life-threatening flu and COVID-19 illness in kids
Flu and COVID-19 symptoms can look similar in kids—both are known to cause fever, coughing and fatigue and prompt parents to keep children home from school. And while rare, the chance of either virus leading to critical illness in children may also be similar, suggests research by a team of pediatric intensive care researchers.
KIDS・
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
