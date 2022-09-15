ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Symphony Science

Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.

Put Your Pup On A Board – Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar. Surfers and their dogs will attend the 2021 Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach on September 18, and registration is still open. Hosted by the Helen Woodward Animal Center, the annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon raises money for Rancho Santa Fe's nonprofit programs beyond pet adoption services. Not only is the annual Surf Dog Surf Marathon a great family getaway, but the Helen Woodward Animal Center last year offered dog surf lessons to accompany the event. Dogs get ready to board and ride the waves for the title of the best dog at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's annual Surf Dog Surf Marathon on September 18 at Del Mar Dog Beach.
DEL MAR, CA
Rolling Hills, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
California Sports
sandiegocountynews.com

Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County

San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
SAN DIEGO, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thelancerlink.com

City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes

Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Brush fire prompts evacuations near Lake Morena

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has broken out near Lake Morena on Saturday, according to Cal Fire. The fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena is holding at 20 acres, Cal Fire said. The San Diego Sheriff's Department, evacuation warnings have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design

The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING

Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
EL CAJON, CA
Eater

White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights

What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA

