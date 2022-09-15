Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam NaraDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De BarrioDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle HouseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 16-18 – Two by Two
Cooler (saner?) weather prevails this weekend, so there will be relief at the various outdoor events as we soak in every last second of this San Diego summer. And do we have some pairs for you. We’ll go two by two by activity and geography, folks. Here you go.
Photo gallery: Promises2Kids puts on a show in La Jolla to help foster kids
The 13th Dream On Concert Gala drew philanthropists and community and business leaders to the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt on Sept. 12 to benefit Promises2Kids' efforts to help foster youths in San Diego County.
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.
Put Your Pup On A Board – Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar. Surfers and their dogs will attend the 2021 Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach on September 18, and registration is still open. Hosted by the Helen Woodward Animal Center, the annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon raises money for Rancho Santa Fe's nonprofit programs beyond pet adoption services. Not only is the annual Surf Dog Surf Marathon a great family getaway, but the Helen Woodward Animal Center last year offered dog surf lessons to accompany the event. Dogs get ready to board and ride the waves for the title of the best dog at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's annual Surf Dog Surf Marathon on September 18 at Del Mar Dog Beach.
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
SAN DIEGO — Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it.
sandiegocountynews.com
Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County
San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
Bayfair boat races return to Mission Bay
Some of the fastest boats in the world are once again putting on a show at Mission Bay.
Shore House at The Del opens in Coronado
A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the opening of Shore House at The Del, a new extension of the historic Hotel Del Coronado.
eastcountymagazine.org
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
San Diego Moms: Fall Events to Add to Your Family Calendar
The weather will start to cool down (I hope), and the fall events will begin. San Diego knows how to celebrate in the autumn months too with plenty of family-friendly gatherings in all parts of the region. Aside from the Halloween events or pumpkin patches planned, here are other happenings in the county.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
thelancerlink.com
City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes
Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
Brush fire prompts evacuations near Lake Morena
SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has broken out near Lake Morena on Saturday, according to Cal Fire. The fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena is holding at 20 acres, Cal Fire said. The San Diego Sheriff's Department, evacuation warnings have...
northcountydailystar.com
El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design
The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
Acapela to Make San Diego Debut This Month
LA’s Modern Mexican Restaurant to Expand in Southern California Soon
Encinitas man meets rescuers who helped saved his wife at Moonlight Beach
Encinitas man meets rescuers who helped saved his wife, knocked down by wave while boogie boarding at Moonlight Beach
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING
Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
Eater
White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights
What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
Hotel del Coronado Unveils Exclusive Shore House at the Del – What You Get for $1,299 a Night
The legendary Hotel del Coronado has opened Shore House at The Del, the resort’s newest oceanfront luxury offering. Shore House at The Del features 75 residential-style seaside spaces, with up to three bedrooms, in a bright, modern beach house setting. With the opening, the Hotel del Coronado, a Hilton...
Bad Bunny concerts this weekend a boost for local businesses
Friday, a merchandise truck popped up outside of Petco, selling things like t-shirts, sweaters, towels and more.
Comments / 0