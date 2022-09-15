Put Your Pup On A Board – Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar. Surfers and their dogs will attend the 2021 Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach on September 18, and registration is still open. Hosted by the Helen Woodward Animal Center, the annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon raises money for Rancho Santa Fe's nonprofit programs beyond pet adoption services. Not only is the annual Surf Dog Surf Marathon a great family getaway, but the Helen Woodward Animal Center last year offered dog surf lessons to accompany the event. Dogs get ready to board and ride the waves for the title of the best dog at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's annual Surf Dog Surf Marathon on September 18 at Del Mar Dog Beach.

