Personal Finance

Newsweek

Family Check Bank Account To Find They're $99 Billion in Debt: 'Distraught'

A family was left in shock recently when they discovered a bank balance of -$99,999,999,999.22 on their online banking information. Nineteen-year-old Kana Kardong, from Seattle, shared a screenshot of the image on Reddit where it has received more than 49,000 upvotes. Alongside the image, she joked: "Either my bank messed up, or I am going to have to start making financial adjustments."
CNET

Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?

Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
