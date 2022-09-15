Read full article on original website
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on October 17, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") LSPD LSPD, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its participation in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference. Details for the event are as follows:
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
A senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, says that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc META has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure. In his latest book, "True North: Leading...
First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today approval of the liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF EPRE, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF DWPP, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (each such series, a "Fund"). Based...
JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm's Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is a leading...
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops & Products
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF is expanding its Pennsylvaniaretail footprint with a new store in Allentown. Located at 1801 Airport Rd, Curaleaf Allentown is the company's sixth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 nationwide. The...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
Chamath Palihapitiya Liquidating 2 SPACs: Are Dreams Of Creating The Next Berkshire Hathaway Over?
Known by many as the SPAC King, Chamath Palihapitiya was one of the biggest names associated with the growing number of blank check companies taking private companies public. When SPACs were hot with the market, Palihapitiya was loved by investors and companies. Years later, Palihapitiya has been less active in...
Akanda Corp. Is Bringing Cookies To Portugal
Akanda Corp. CEO, Tej Virk, announced at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol that Akanda Corp. just acquired exclusive rights to cultivate, manufacture and distribute Cookies branded high-THC products in Portugal. This is huge news for the European market which has, thus far, struggled to provide high THC products to European consumers.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
AIR Communities Provides Operating Update
Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC today provided an operating update on its change in Same Store Rental Rates and Average Daily Occupancy as of August 31, 2022. The Company remains on track to meet guidance for 2022 as described in its second quarter 2022 earnings release. Q2 2022. July...
What A "Historic" Release and Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Means for Markets
The Middle East oil embargo of 1973 spurred the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to safeguard U.S. national energy security against such events in the future. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped from over 612 million barrels to under 445 million barrels, its lowest level since 1985,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Craft Cannabis Workers Unite! The US National Craft Cannabis Coalition Announce Its Formation
When Karl Marx and Frederich Engels popularized Flora Tristan's famous phrase “Workers of the world, unite!” in 1848, they sought to abolish the bureaucratic state and seize the means of production. In 2022, a national coalition of craft cannabis is aiming for a closer goal within capitalism, in the US: carving a space in regulations for small craft cannabis workers in one of the most dynamic sectors in the world.
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Equity Residential Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Equity Residential EQR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 62.5 cents per share. On Friday, Equity Residential will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 62.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks
As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
