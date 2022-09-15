ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
STOCKS
Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") LSPD LSPD, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its participation in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference. Details for the event are as follows:
BUSINESS
First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today approval of the liquidation of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF EPRE, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, and First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF DWPP, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (each such series, a "Fund"). Based...
MARKETS
JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm's Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is a leading...
STOCKS
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops & Products

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF is expanding its Pennsylvaniaretail footprint with a new store in Allentown. Located at 1801 Airport Rd, Curaleaf Allentown is the company's sixth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 nationwide. The...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
STOCKS
Akanda Corp. Is Bringing Cookies To Portugal

Akanda Corp. CEO, Tej Virk, announced at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol that Akanda Corp. just acquired exclusive rights to cultivate, manufacture and distribute Cookies branded high-THC products in Portugal. This is huge news for the European market which has, thus far, struggled to provide high THC products to European consumers.
BUSINESS
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
AIR Communities Provides Operating Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC today provided an operating update on its change in Same Store Rental Rates and Average Daily Occupancy as of August 31, 2022. The Company remains on track to meet guidance for 2022 as described in its second quarter 2022 earnings release. Q2 2022. July...
REAL ESTATE
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Craft Cannabis Workers Unite! The US National Craft Cannabis Coalition Announce Its Formation

When Karl Marx and Frederich Engels popularized Flora Tristan's famous phrase “Workers of the world, unite!” in 1848, they sought to abolish the bureaucratic state and seize the means of production. In 2022, a national coalition of craft cannabis is aiming for a closer goal within capitalism, in the US: carving a space in regulations for small craft cannabis workers in one of the most dynamic sectors in the world.
AGRICULTURE
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
STOCKS
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Equity Residential Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Equity Residential EQR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 62.5 cents per share. On Friday, Equity Residential will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 62.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks

As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
STOCKS

