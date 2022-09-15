Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 18th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final round of play at the Sanford International featuring the top players of the PGA Champions Tour. The gates open at 7 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 10:15 a.m. A Junior Clinic takes place at 1:30 p.m. on the driving range. A closing ceremony and trophy presentation takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the 18th green. There will be shuttle service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1 O’Gorman 3-1 80 2 Harrisburg 3-1 59 […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Kids and long haul COVID: Sioux Falls family shares journey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Before the fall of 2020, Anna Burt had a normal life. “Regular kid doing regular kid things, playing basketball, going skiing, you know, riding her bike,” said Mom Jody Burt. She became sick and was not recovering. Her first COVID test was negative....
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman cried at the Queen’s funeral
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Britain and the world said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II with pomp and pageantry Monday. Crowds massed in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era. A Sioux Falls woman just happened to be...
Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25
Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash” “Sweepstakes”) Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): KYBB-FM B1027 (the "Station") Station Address: 5100 S Tennis Ln. Station City, State, Zip Code: Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Station Telephone: (605) 361-0300. Townsquare...
Wilco Marks Its First Sioux Falls Show on Monday Night
Monday night concerts are fun ways to kick-off the new work week. However, one Monday night show that took place at the Washington Pavilion stood out from previous shows. This American rock-country group made its Sioux Falls debut. The American band Wilco is currently on the road for the group's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Presentation Sisters back in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Presentation Sisters were at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls as part of their Gathering of Presentation People. Sisters and volunteers spent the morning making ribbon pins for the upcoming 5th annual Walk a Mile event. Presentation Associate Mary Kate Lowe...
Rapid City native Becky Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA championship
After more than two decades in the world of professional basketball as both a player and coach, Becky Hammon has claimed her first championship title.
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
Augustana University To Induct 8 New Hall of Famers This Week
The Augustana University Athletic Department is preparing for a big week as they will be inducting eight new members to their Hall of Fame. According to Augustana, the eight inductees are Ali Adamson (women’s basketball), Nate Baumann (baseball), Thabani Gonye (men’s track & field), Ben Nauman (football), Jay Sherer (wrestling), Rachel Stangler (women’s cross country and track & field), Kristi Villar (softball) and Brad Wierda (football).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Flea market highlights Hispanic culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their second flea market in Sioux Falls Saturday. Vendors from Sioux Falls and nearby sold food, clothing and more. One of the vendors was Comida De Casa, which was selling homemade empanadas. “It’s been great seeing...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
dakotanewsnow.com
Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0