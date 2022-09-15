SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final round of play at the Sanford International featuring the top players of the PGA Champions Tour. The gates open at 7 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 10:15 a.m. A Junior Clinic takes place at 1:30 p.m. on the driving range. A closing ceremony and trophy presentation takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the 18th green. There will be shuttle service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

