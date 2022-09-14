Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
Last weekend of summer event guide
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, music, fireworks, and pumpkins to help fill your itinerary.Macomb countyWhat: Metro Boat ShowWhen: Sept. 15-18 Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult) Visit websiteOakland countyWhat: Common Ground Art FairWhen: Sept. 17- 18Where: Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown BirminghamCost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Troy Family DazeWhen: Sept. 15-18Where: Troy Civic Center CampusCost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and underhttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWashtenaw countyWhat: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest When: Sept. 16-17 Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWayne countyWhat: Flat Rock RiverfestWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, FlatCost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival When: Sept. 16-17Where: Downtown Northville Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Romulus Pumpkin FestivalWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit website
metroparent.com
Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
michiganchronicle.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
Four Metro Detroit Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close before the end of the year [LIST]
Four Metro Detroit Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, and a total of five in Michigan, are set to close before the end of the year. The home goods company released a list on Friday.
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Market After Dark returns after two years
For the first time in two years, a fun event will begin as the lights go down in Detroit. It’s called Eastern Market After Dark, and the marketing director, Lonni Thomas, as well as two of the vendors who will be there, LeAnn Crouch of Twisted Willow Soap, and Charity Green of Charity x Design, joined “Live In The D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are four things to do around the D this weekend to celebrate the end of summer
Prepare for a fun and exciting schedule of events for the final weekend of summer and get you psyched for the fall season. Even if the summer heat remains, fall events are in full swing. First, Northville is hosting their annual Maybury Farm Corn Maze, which is a family-friendly event....
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
hourdetroit.com
Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations
We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
Iconic Michigan B&B Victorian mansion hits market: ‘Looks like a dollhouse’
MARINE CITY, MI - It looks like a real life dollhouse. This historic Victorian mansion and bed and breakfast has hit the market for $749,900. It’s the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a dreamy property every Wednesday. Located at 409 North Main Street in Marine...
Orphaned grizzly bear, Jebbie, leaves Detroit Zoo for wildlife sanctuary
DETROIT – Jebbie, an orphaned grizzly bear who found a home at the Detroit Zoo, is on the move again. Staff at the Royal Oak facility announced Wednesday that Jebbie has moved to a wildlife sanctuary that has dozens of acres to freely roam and play in nature. Jebbie became an instant star when she arrived at the zoo from Tok, Alaska in 2021.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors
Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows. And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale. Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham,...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tonight on Local 4: Two primetime specials -- what to know
Tonight on Local 4 -- we’ve got two primetime specials coming your way, starting at 8 p.m. Both are available on TV and streaming online. At 8 -- catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special! We’ve got awesome stories including:. Come along on a photo shoot...
