The Detroit Free Press

Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak

Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Last weekend of summer event guide

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, music, fireworks, and pumpkins to help fill your itinerary.Macomb countyWhat: Metro Boat ShowWhen: Sept. 15-18 Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult) Visit websiteOakland countyWhat: Common Ground Art FairWhen: Sept. 17- 18Where:  Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown BirminghamCost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Troy Family DazeWhen: Sept. 15-18Where: Troy Civic Center CampusCost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and underhttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWashtenaw countyWhat: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest When: Sept. 16-17 Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWayne countyWhat: Flat Rock RiverfestWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, FlatCost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival When: Sept. 16-17Where: Downtown Northville Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Romulus Pumpkin FestivalWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit website
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
metroparent.com

Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Market After Dark returns after two years

For the first time in two years, a fun event will begin as the lights go down in Detroit. It’s called Eastern Market After Dark, and the marketing director, Lonni Thomas, as well as two of the vendors who will be there, LeAnn Crouch of Twisted Willow Soap, and Charity Green of Charity x Design, joined “Live In The D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about it.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations

We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors

Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows. And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale. Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham,...
PLEASANT RIDGE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tonight on Local 4: Two primetime specials -- what to know

Tonight on Local 4 -- we’ve got two primetime specials coming your way, starting at 8 p.m. Both are available on TV and streaming online. At 8 -- catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special! We’ve got awesome stories including:. Come along on a photo shoot...
MICHIGAN STATE

