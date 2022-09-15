ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

eatitandlikeit.com

5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2

Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The story of Pete the Cat has been told in a series of books, through an animated series and now, live on stage in Savannah through a unique partnership. The Savannah Children’s Theatre kicks off its 19th season beginning Saturday night at the Historic Savannah Theatre....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beyond the Music: Savannah’s bar owning oboe player

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not the sound you’d expect to hear coming from bar and perhaps, not exactly who you’d expect that sound to be coming from. “They probably think I’m a tuba player, not an oboe player. I don’t look like an oboe player,” said Andrew Jay Ripley, the Principal Oboe for the Savannah Philharmonic.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Chef Jason Winn prepares a fantastic coastal dish!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We love sharing exciting recipes with all of you and today we bring you another fabulous dish from Chef Jason Winn with the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at The Mansion on Forsyth. As Chef Winn states, Oysters Bienville is “a cousin to Oysters Rockefeller where...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Holly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We meet a lot of puppies on Rescue Me Friday, but older dogs need attention to - maybe more. Meet Holly, a 9 year old mixed breed.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. “This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Vacation rentals saw busy summer season on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The summer season is slowing down now on Tybee Island, but on any given weekend during the peak months, tens of thousands of visitors would be out on the beach. The high traffic meant vacation rentals were booked solid. Keith Gay, the owner of Tybee...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Six months until St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Only in Savannah do we keep track of something like this - Saturday is six months until St. Patrick’s Day. You didn’t have to tell Ashley Norris that. He has already started his personal countdown. The general chairman for the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Kennel Club hosts Wagfest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dog lovers from all over the Savannah area gathered Saturday at Guy Minick Youth Complex for this year’s Wagfest event. There was plenty of tail wagging, running, playing, and fundraising. “A lot of people think of the Kennel Club as only people that only love...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen

Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
HAMPTON, SC
WJCL

House fire in Savannah leaves 5 people displaced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: weekend weather. Five people are now displaced after a house fire in Savannah on Friday afternoon. According to Savannah FD, the kitchen fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire department is now reminding the public how to avoid kitchen fires.
SAVANNAH, GA
Narcity USA

As A Local, I Would Never Eat At Savannah’s Famous Lady & Sons Restaurant Owned By A Celebrity

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in my hometown of Savannah, GA, I learned three critical lessons: don't feed the geese at Lake Mayer, don't get stuck behind a bachelorette party on a pedal pub and don't be fooled by tourist traps posing as Southern comfort food.
SAVANNAH, GA
Eater

9 Standout Spots for Brunch in Savannah

When in the South, brunch is not only popular but quite possibly a requirement. After a night out in Savannah, nothing compares to sitting at brunch overlooking the squares with water, coffee, and a bloody mary. While tourists and locals descend on Savannah for its history and beauty, the culinary experience is starting to become the main event rather than an afterthought. Here’s where to brunch in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Tybee Island Airbnbs Are the Perfect Beach Escape

A mere 30-minute drive from Savannah, residents of Georgia have vacationed on Tybee Island since the late 17th century. This barrier island is lined with golden beaches while a network of creeks and marshes delight wildlife watchers and kayakers. Not to be outshone, Tybee Island’s accommodation scene comprises ornate antebellum architecture and renovated fisherman’s cottages. Here is the best of the Airbnb Tybee Island vacation rental scene for families, couples, and travelers with pets.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
blufftontoday.com

Dailey named 50th Gopher Hill Festival grand marshal

The Gopher Hill Festival, in its 50th year, recently named its grand marshal, who has been a staple in organizing the festival and its events. Linda Dailey, current Gopher Hill Festival chairperson, will serve as grand marshal, the festival committee announced. This year's festival will be Thursday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct....
RIDGELAND, SC

