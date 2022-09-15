Read full article on original website
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
LIVE: Watch the 2022 Brooklet Peanut Festival parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend!. Enjoy the 2022 parade via WTOC.
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
wtoc.com
Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The story of Pete the Cat has been told in a series of books, through an animated series and now, live on stage in Savannah through a unique partnership. The Savannah Children’s Theatre kicks off its 19th season beginning Saturday night at the Historic Savannah Theatre....
wtoc.com
Beyond the Music: Savannah’s bar owning oboe player
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not the sound you’d expect to hear coming from bar and perhaps, not exactly who you’d expect that sound to be coming from. “They probably think I’m a tuba player, not an oboe player. I don’t look like an oboe player,” said Andrew Jay Ripley, the Principal Oboe for the Savannah Philharmonic.
WSAV-TV
Chef Jason Winn prepares a fantastic coastal dish!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We love sharing exciting recipes with all of you and today we bring you another fabulous dish from Chef Jason Winn with the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at The Mansion on Forsyth. As Chef Winn states, Oysters Bienville is “a cousin to Oysters Rockefeller where...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Holly
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We meet a lot of puppies on Rescue Me Friday, but older dogs need attention to - maybe more. Meet Holly, a 9 year old mixed breed.
wtoc.com
Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. “This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
wtoc.com
Vacation rentals saw busy summer season on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The summer season is slowing down now on Tybee Island, but on any given weekend during the peak months, tens of thousands of visitors would be out on the beach. The high traffic meant vacation rentals were booked solid. Keith Gay, the owner of Tybee...
This Savannah Airbnb Is A Real Barbie Dream House & You Can Rent It For As Cheap As $29/Person
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. This Airbnb in Savannah, GA is a real-life Barbie dream house and is perfect for a nostalgic getaway for you and a group of your best friends.
wtoc.com
Six months until St. Patrick’s Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Only in Savannah do we keep track of something like this - Saturday is six months until St. Patrick’s Day. You didn’t have to tell Ashley Norris that. He has already started his personal countdown. The general chairman for the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day...
allongeorgia.com
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful & Ogeechee Riverkeeper Little Lotts Creek Clean Up September 19
Join Ogeechee Riverkeeper and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful at their next “Little Lots Creek Clean Up” Monday, September 19, 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Anyone that is interested in participating in the creek clean up is asked to fill out the volunteer waiver HERE. Meet up location is...
wtoc.com
Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
wtoc.com
Savannah Kennel Club hosts Wagfest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dog lovers from all over the Savannah area gathered Saturday at Guy Minick Youth Complex for this year’s Wagfest event. There was plenty of tail wagging, running, playing, and fundraising. “A lot of people think of the Kennel Club as only people that only love...
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen
Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
WJCL
House fire in Savannah leaves 5 people displaced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: weekend weather. Five people are now displaced after a house fire in Savannah on Friday afternoon. According to Savannah FD, the kitchen fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire department is now reminding the public how to avoid kitchen fires.
As A Local, I Would Never Eat At Savannah’s Famous Lady & Sons Restaurant Owned By A Celebrity
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in my hometown of Savannah, GA, I learned three critical lessons: don't feed the geese at Lake Mayer, don't get stuck behind a bachelorette party on a pedal pub and don't be fooled by tourist traps posing as Southern comfort food.
Eater
9 Standout Spots for Brunch in Savannah
When in the South, brunch is not only popular but quite possibly a requirement. After a night out in Savannah, nothing compares to sitting at brunch overlooking the squares with water, coffee, and a bloody mary. While tourists and locals descend on Savannah for its history and beauty, the culinary experience is starting to become the main event rather than an afterthought. Here’s where to brunch in Savannah.
matadornetwork.com
These Tybee Island Airbnbs Are the Perfect Beach Escape
A mere 30-minute drive from Savannah, residents of Georgia have vacationed on Tybee Island since the late 17th century. This barrier island is lined with golden beaches while a network of creeks and marshes delight wildlife watchers and kayakers. Not to be outshone, Tybee Island’s accommodation scene comprises ornate antebellum architecture and renovated fisherman’s cottages. Here is the best of the Airbnb Tybee Island vacation rental scene for families, couples, and travelers with pets.
blufftontoday.com
Dailey named 50th Gopher Hill Festival grand marshal
The Gopher Hill Festival, in its 50th year, recently named its grand marshal, who has been a staple in organizing the festival and its events. Linda Dailey, current Gopher Hill Festival chairperson, will serve as grand marshal, the festival committee announced. This year's festival will be Thursday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct....
