ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
udmercy.edu

Class of ’22 Alumni spirit honorees: Patricia D. Kennedy-Scott ’78 — visionary healthcare leader

Each year, University of Detroit Mercy chooses an alumnus from each of its Colleges or Schools to honor as someone who has excelled in his or her profession, demonstrated outstanding leadership in work and devoted himself or herself in service to the larger community. Award recipients reflect the University’s mission of excellence and service and bring pride to their alma mater. This year, the University will celebrate seven honorees at a special ceremony Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Ballroom of the Student Union on the McNichols Campus. If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets at udmercy.edu/awards.
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

Office of Mission Integration begins monthly liturgies

Detroit Mercy’s Office of Mission Integration begins its monthly liturgies on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 12:45 p.m. inside of the St. Ignatius Chapel on the McNichols Campus. This liturgy will be part of Founders Week at the University, which is fitting given that Sept. 27 is the date that the Jesuits were founded in 1540.
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

2022 Homecoming: Titan Monologue Slam and FREE Improv Show

Enjoy the final presentations of the third annual Titan Slam Monologue and stay for the FREE live improv show with performers Jaime Moyer ’01, Marc Evan Jackson and Nancy Hayden. Please register in advance as space is limited!. The finals of the Titan Slam Monologue is from 3:30-4:45 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
udmercy.edu

Constitution Day event looks at Privacy Rights, Sept. 19

The McNichols Campus Library and the Black Abolitionist Archive invite Detroit Mercy students, faculty and staff for the annual Constitution Day event from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held on the second floor of the Bargman Room of the McNichols Campus Library. This year’s theme will...
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

Participate in Titan Slam Monologue Competition, win up to $500

Detroit Mercy’s Department of Performing Arts and the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company invites all students and alumni for the third annual Titan Slam Monologue Competition. Prepare a monologue or song cut, up to 90 seconds in length, fitting the Titan Slam theme “BELIEVE.”. $2,000 in cash prizes are...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy