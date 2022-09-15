Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
udmercy.edu
Detroit Mercy’s new accelerated Bachelor of Social Work option aimed at community college transfer students
Information sessions scheduled Sept. 19, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5 for students interested in learning more!. A new accelerated option offered by University of Detroit Mercy now allows community college transfer students to earn their Bachelor of Social Work in approximately one year starting summer 2023. The Full-time...
udmercy.edu
Class of ’22 Alumni spirit honorees: Patricia D. Kennedy-Scott ’78 — visionary healthcare leader
Each year, University of Detroit Mercy chooses an alumnus from each of its Colleges or Schools to honor as someone who has excelled in his or her profession, demonstrated outstanding leadership in work and devoted himself or herself in service to the larger community. Award recipients reflect the University’s mission of excellence and service and bring pride to their alma mater. This year, the University will celebrate seven honorees at a special ceremony Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Ballroom of the Student Union on the McNichols Campus. If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets at udmercy.edu/awards.
udmercy.edu
Office of Mission Integration begins monthly liturgies
Detroit Mercy’s Office of Mission Integration begins its monthly liturgies on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 12:45 p.m. inside of the St. Ignatius Chapel on the McNichols Campus. This liturgy will be part of Founders Week at the University, which is fitting given that Sept. 27 is the date that the Jesuits were founded in 1540.
udmercy.edu
2022 Homecoming: Titan Monologue Slam and FREE Improv Show
Enjoy the final presentations of the third annual Titan Slam Monologue and stay for the FREE live improv show with performers Jaime Moyer ’01, Marc Evan Jackson and Nancy Hayden. Please register in advance as space is limited!. The finals of the Titan Slam Monologue is from 3:30-4:45 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
udmercy.edu
Constitution Day event looks at Privacy Rights, Sept. 19
The McNichols Campus Library and the Black Abolitionist Archive invite Detroit Mercy students, faculty and staff for the annual Constitution Day event from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held on the second floor of the Bargman Room of the McNichols Campus Library. This year’s theme will...
udmercy.edu
Participate in Titan Slam Monologue Competition, win up to $500
Detroit Mercy’s Department of Performing Arts and the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company invites all students and alumni for the third annual Titan Slam Monologue Competition. Prepare a monologue or song cut, up to 90 seconds in length, fitting the Titan Slam theme “BELIEVE.”. $2,000 in cash prizes are...
Comments / 0