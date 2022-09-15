Read full article on original website
Related
salemleader.com
Evelyn Ruth Pitcock
Evelyn Ruth Emmert Pitcock died peacefully on Saturday morning September 17, at Salem Crossing with her loving son John at her side. She was 93. Evelyn was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on August 25,1929 to Charlotta and R. H Emmert. She lived there until August 25th, 1945 when she married the love of her life Harley Pitcock and moved to Louisville Kentucky, where they had 4 children. They were married 67 years until Harley’s death in 2012. In 1962 the family moved to a farm in Salem, Indiana where they resided for many years before retiring to Ocala, Florida.
salemleader.com
Doris J. Wells Steward
Mrs. Doris J. Wells Steward, age 80, of Salem, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home peacefully on Tuesday, September 20 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Steward was born November 23, 1941, in Washington County the daughter of the late Callie Wells and Lillian Tincher Morgan. As a hard-working dedicated mother to her family, she worked many hours at Imperial Clevite, Rose Acres Farms, Muscatatuck State School, and Silver Crest. Doris enjoyed working with individuals who had developmental disabilities. Her many hobbies included quilting, reading, mushroom hunting, being outdoors, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working in the snack bar at the American Legion Bingo Hall every Sunday.
salemleader.com
Gina Marie Gandy
Gina Marie Gandy, age 57 of Salem, Indiana, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born October 10, 1964, in Great Lakes, Illinois, to Joe and Margaret Gandy. She lived many places, including both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, first in Virginia and then in Morocco, on the northwest coast of Africa. Her favorite place was the Hawaiian Islands, where every day was a great outdoor day. She was immersed in Hawaiiana – the history and culture of the islands - taught in school from the earliest years and practiced everywhere. Hawaiian pidgin was heard outside of class, and she spoke it like a native. After ten years it was time for the family to move again, and she reluctantly left Hawaii to return to the mainland.
salemleader.com
Salem Police Action 09-12-2022 to 09-18-2022
Property Damage, Water St. Possible Intoxicated Person, S, Main St. Out of Control Child, N. High St. Welfare Check, E. Hackberry St. Property Exchange, Harrison St. Juvenile Delinquent, Palm Dr. Accident (Property Damage), Peerless Gear. Suspicious Person, Grandview Dr. 09-14-2022. Assist Motorist, Public Square. Assistance, Baird Blvd. Welfare Check, Parkview.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salemleader.com
Vehicles tell a story
Watch for the fall car care section in Thursday's Salem Democrat. Learn more about the Monnier's panel truck, pictured here; father and son truck restoration; keeping the '65 Chevelle in the family and restoring a family memory.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
The following arrests were made recently by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. In most cases those listed are just facing charges and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
Comments / 0