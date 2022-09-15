Gina Marie Gandy, age 57 of Salem, Indiana, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born October 10, 1964, in Great Lakes, Illinois, to Joe and Margaret Gandy. She lived many places, including both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, first in Virginia and then in Morocco, on the northwest coast of Africa. Her favorite place was the Hawaiian Islands, where every day was a great outdoor day. She was immersed in Hawaiiana – the history and culture of the islands - taught in school from the earliest years and practiced everywhere. Hawaiian pidgin was heard outside of class, and she spoke it like a native. After ten years it was time for the family to move again, and she reluctantly left Hawaii to return to the mainland.

SALEM, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO