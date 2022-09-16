ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash in Douglas County

By Conor McCue
 1 day ago

2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock 02:13

Douglas County authorities are investigating a double fatal crash that happened Wednesday night on Crowfoot Valley Road near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock.

On Thursday, shattered glass and tire marks were all that's left of what witnesses described as a gut-wrenching scene.

Douglas County

"The cars were in pretty scary shape," said Danny Gregg, who works nearby and saw the crash scene from afar. "I was just really concerned for everybody's safety primarily."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened when a driver heading northbound crossed the center line hitting one vehicle then another.

Officials have identified the deceased as Parker residents Adam Reihl, 34, and Michael Reed, 49. Reihl was the driver of the vehicle heading northbound and Reed was a passenger in the same car.

Investigators say excessive speed and tire conditions are considered to be factors in the wreck. Witnesses tell CBS News Colorado it rained before the incident.

"The roads were pretty slick while I was driving around and we saw the accident minutes later," Gregg said.

Wednesday's wreck happened just near where an impaired driver hit and killed Amanda Hill back in 2018.

Douglas County

Four years later, a memorial sign in that same spot reminds drivers of that danger, but neighbors say speeding is also a major concern.

"That's been one of the biggest issues in contributing to crashes in that area is speed," said Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

According to Spurlock, deputies patrol and do speed enforcement every day on the popular route between Castle Rock and Parker. The department is also collecting data through different signs with radar to better determine how to respond.

Still, as the area grows and the road gets widened, Spurlock worries some drivers' urge to speed will only get worse.

"The speed on that road is designed to be safe for that speed limit, not to exceed it," Spurlock said. "Do not give into the temptation of an open roadway to speed."

