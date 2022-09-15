Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.

