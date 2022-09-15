Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money
Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
Entrepreneur Launches Technology-Driven, Customized Black-Owned Life Insurance Platform
Meet Sam Ayeni, founder and CEO of AfriKare Life, a Black-owned company that has developed an easy life insurance platform and other financial solutions to help working-class people of African descent and other people of color in America. Mr. Ayeni, with his founding partners, Maureen Marcus and Andrew Fyneboy, are...
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
India Has the Potential to Lead Web3 Revolution: Industry Leaders
Experts believe that India is in a unique position to benefit from Web3, given its large pool of Web3 developers and retail crypto customers, a report in The Times of India said. A quick rollout of 5G, for which contracts have already been awarded to telcos, can further boost India’s chances of leading the Web3 revolution.
Third-Party Hotel Management Companies Facing Higher Guest Expectations as Room Rates Increase, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- With average daily room rates at hotels in North America now averaging nearly $150—roughly 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels, 1 —hotel guests have become more critical than ever of the décor, amenities and food and beverage options provided by the world’s largest third-party hotel management companies. According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark, SM released today, customer satisfaction declines 4 points (on a 1,000-point scale) this year, as higher prices drive increased scrutiny. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005080/en/ J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark (Graphic: Business Wire)
Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report
As part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands. This press release features...
How the Women on Boards Project is shaping early-stage consumer companies
The nonprofit was founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the boards of early-stage consumer companies. A nonprofit linking executive women with startup firms in need of new board members has announced its latest appointment. Megha Tolia, CEO and president of Shondaland, is now a new member of the board of directors for The Good Patch, a wearable wellness brand. Tolia’s appointment was made possible through a group called the Women on Boards Project.
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005172/en/ Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market (Photo: Business Wire)
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
Noah Marshall-Rashid, co-owner of American Spoon, has grown the brand in the decades since 2001.
