Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO