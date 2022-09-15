ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

scoopotp.com

Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP

The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
ACWORTH, GA
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party

Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
beerconnoisseur.com

StillFire Brewing Unveils Detonator Doppelbock

StillFire Brewing in Suwanee, Georgia has announced the release of Detonator Doppelbock for its Oktoberfest celebration. Other beers were also announced. Full details are below. The 2nd beer in our OktoberFest Series Detonator Doppelbock is brewed with Munich malt, German noble hop and clean Bavarian yeast. The extra long lagering...
SUWANEE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend

Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
ATLANTA, GA
beerconnoisseur.com

Wild Heaven Beer Releases Soccer-Style Shirts

Wild Heaven Beer in Decatur, Georgia has announced the release of soccer-style shirts based on the brewery's beers. Full details are below. To celebrate our year-round core beers and this year's World Cup, we've created a series of lightweight soccer jerseys - they are so cool! Make your pre-orders now on our To-Go Beer site for pickup starting Monday, October 24 and then enjoy them as the world goes nuts for soccer this November.
DECATUR, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books

I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative.  Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta rappers flex their political muscle outside of music

Politics and rap have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” Jeezy’s “My President,” or Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” rap artists have a long legacy of using their songs as vehicles for political action. More and more, rappers are getting involved outside of music, and seeking direct influence. In Atlanta, where the population ins 49% Black, their voices are heard and action taken moreso than in other cities.
ATLANTA, GA

