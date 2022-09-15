Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
Iconic Atlanta fast food joint closing its longtime Lindbergh location
ATLANTA — The original location of an iconic fast food joint is closing up shop. Zesto announced on Instagram on Thursday that, "with heavy hearts" the location at 2469 Piedmont Road would be closing on Sunday, Sept. 18. Known for its ice cream, chili dogs and burgers, Zesto opened...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
creativeloafing.com
Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party
Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors
ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
RELATED PEOPLE
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
beerconnoisseur.com
StillFire Brewing Unveils Detonator Doppelbock
StillFire Brewing in Suwanee, Georgia has announced the release of Detonator Doppelbock for its Oktoberfest celebration. Other beers were also announced. Full details are below. The 2nd beer in our OktoberFest Series Detonator Doppelbock is brewed with Munich malt, German noble hop and clean Bavarian yeast. The extra long lagering...
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
beerconnoisseur.com
Wild Heaven Beer Releases Soccer-Style Shirts
Wild Heaven Beer in Decatur, Georgia has announced the release of soccer-style shirts based on the brewery's beers. Full details are below. To celebrate our year-round core beers and this year's World Cup, we've created a series of lightweight soccer jerseys - they are so cool! Make your pre-orders now on our To-Go Beer site for pickup starting Monday, October 24 and then enjoy them as the world goes nuts for soccer this November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalblackguide.com
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah's Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
cobbcountycourier.com
The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books
I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta rappers flex their political muscle outside of music
Politics and rap have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” Jeezy’s “My President,” or Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” rap artists have a long legacy of using their songs as vehicles for political action. More and more, rappers are getting involved outside of music, and seeking direct influence. In Atlanta, where the population ins 49% Black, their voices are heard and action taken moreso than in other cities.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Atlanta ranked among Top 10 most unfaithful cities, according to new dating study
ATLANTA — Think your relationship is on solid ground? Well if you live in Atlanta, you may want to think again. According to a new study by dating website MyDatingAdviser.com, Atlanta ranks No. 9 out of 200 cities nationwide for infidelity. The website used data from the U.S. Census...
Comments / 0