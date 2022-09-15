Read full article on original website
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
Why Are Analysts Bullish about Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock?
Humana’s ability to navigate successfully through various challenges and its strong earnings growth forecast is why analysts are bullish about its stock. Shares of health insurance and well-being company Humana (NYSE:HUM) have remained resilient to the sharp selloff in the equities this year. It is trading in the green, compared to the 19% decline in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index. Other than its ability to defend its market share, the company’s durable earnings and strong visibility over future growth keep Wall Street analysts bullish on HUM stock.
These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts
What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re...
Raytheon vs. Boeing: Which Defense Stock Does Wall Street Prefer?
Boeing and Raytheon are attractively-priced aerospace and defense stocks that Wall Street continues to praise. With a recession on the horizon and ongoing geopolitical risks, the following plays may be worth a second look. In this piece, we’ll have a look at two intriguing defense stocks: Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and Boeing...
Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like
Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing...
Here are 3 Oversold Tech Stocks with Solid Upside Potential
Numerous technology stocks with secular growth prospects are oversold. Now may be the opportunity to pick them up while they’re still relatively undervalued. The atmosphere today is much different than it was a year ago when technology stocks were peaking. Fortunately, the stock market has two ends to it, meaning that 2022’s bear market won’t last forever and presents numerous oversold stocks. Using a combination of both methods mentioned below, I discovered the following three oversold tech stocks — SNAP, ORCL, and NVDA — that I’m bullish on.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) Surges on Chinese Assets Sale
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of fiber-optic access network products announced that it would sell its manufacturing facilities located in China and other assets related to the transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for $150 million. AAOI...
GE (NYSE:GE) Extends Slide on Supply Chain Worries
General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares have extended yesterday’s slump in the pre-market session today as investors take in the comments from the company’s CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference. Happe indicated that GE is seeing cash flow pressure owing to supply chain constraints.
Five analyst-favourite British stocks with a bullish outlook
These five stocks get a lot of attention from analysts – and with good reason. There’s no denying we live in turbulent economic times – but some stocks are blooming amid warnings of recession: here are five such stocks that have good analyst coverage along with Buy ratings on TipRanks.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Soars on Reverse Stock Split
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are soaring today after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet has undertaken the move to comply with NASDAQ’s minimum price rules and shares are expected to start trading post-split from September 19 onwards.
Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?
The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?
Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
2 Defensive Stocks That Can Weather the Market Volatility
We’re caught up in something of a market storm these days, faced with downward trends and high volatility. It’s time for investors to start taking defensive postures with their portfolio additions. The classic defensive plays, of course, are the dividend stocks – but there are other protective plays...
Dye & Durham’s (TSE:DND) Preliminary Q4-2022 Results Suggest Rapid Growth — Here’s Why
Dye & Durham’s preliminary Q4-2022 and full-year results suggest rapid growth in profitability and revenue. Nonetheless, the stock seems to be caught up in the overall market sell-off. Before market open today, Dye & Durham (TSE: DND) announced its preliminary results for Fiscal Q4 2022 and for the full...
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) Turns Red Even after Positive Clinical Data
(First published: 8.22AM EST) Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) erased their pre-market gains on Friday. This is despite the fact that the company announced positive interim clinical data from its Phase 1 clinical study for its second systemically delivered investigational CRISPR candidate, NTLA-2002. However, a down day on Wall...
China Liberal (NASDAQ:CLEU) Surges on LOI to Acquire EV Maker Aiways
Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings (NASDAQ:CLEU) are surging today after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Aiways Holdings. The latter manufactures electric vehicles. The terms of the LOI indicate a valuation between $5 billion and $6 billion for Aiways. At present, both companies are conducting...
POINT Biopharma (NASDAQ:PNT) Scores Five Buys In a Week
Shares of radiopharmaceutical company Point Biopharma (NASDAQ:PNT) are seeing major price action coupled with rising trading volume as the stock has scored five Buy ratings in the past seven days. While the stock remains volatile, the average volume over the past 10 days was about 1.61 million versus a trading...
Regeneron price target raised to $750 from $700 at Canaccord
Canaccord analyst John Newman raised the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $750 from $700 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst noted they reported in collaboration with Alnylam (ALNY) preliminary results for ALN-HSD in NASH and although early, were interesting including a robust target knockdown and numerically lower liver enzymes and biopsy-derived nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) activity score but noted safety is likely to remain a key focus.
Near-Term Challenges a Dampener for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Says Analyst
Due to the near-term headwinds, which are expected to take their toll on Nvidia’s revenue and earnings, Mizuho Securities analyst has lowered his estimates and price target on NVDA stock. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is down about 56% year-to-date. In addition to this significant value erosion, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay...
Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?
Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
