Suwanee, GA

beerconnoisseur.com

Wild Heaven Beer Releases Farmstand Peach and Apricot Sour

Wild Heaven Beer in Decatur, Georgia has announced the release of a new peach and apricot sour called Farmstand. Full details are below. You can still try our anniversary beers at both locations. New fun hot hand pies at West End. Football! You know we have the games on. Sunday...
DECATUR, GA
beerconnoisseur.com

Wild Heaven Beer Releases Soccer-Style Shirts

Wild Heaven Beer in Decatur, Georgia has announced the release of soccer-style shirts based on the brewery's beers. Full details are below. To celebrate our year-round core beers and this year's World Cup, we've created a series of lightweight soccer jerseys - they are so cool! Make your pre-orders now on our To-Go Beer site for pickup starting Monday, October 24 and then enjoy them as the world goes nuts for soccer this November.
DECATUR, GA
beerconnoisseur.com

Boone's Reveals New Collaboration Beers with Tucker Brewing Co. and Fire Maker Brewing Co.

Boone's, a legendary restaurant in Buckhead, Georgia, has announced two collaboration beers with Tucker Brewing Co. and Fire Maker Brewing Co. Full details are below. Atlanta, Georgia (September 14, 2022) - Overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Buckhead, Boone’s is a southern treasure offering new American cuisine, a friendly atmosphere, and a scenic view of the revolutionary designed course. Not only does Boone's offer fantastic food, great service and an award-wining wine program, but the popular dining destination has 17 rotating local brews on tap and regularly collaborates with breweries from Atlanta and Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Iconic Filming Locations In Atlanta Featured In Netflix’s Stranger Things

Since the show’s foundation, Netflix have been using locations across the ATL to shoot their iconic Stranger Things series. Over the years, a season drop has grown on to become one of the streaming platform’s most anticipated events, with fans of the show immediately binging, obsessing, and posting their theories all over the internet!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
WOODSTOCK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Harry Potter’ the Exhibition coming to Atlanta

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. It will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA

