A Turlock man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of six counts of pimping and pandering, and the investigation into possible human trafficking is ongoing. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Erich Layton said detectives, during the course of a six-week investigation, identified six victims. He said detectives believe there are more victims who have not yet been identified.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO