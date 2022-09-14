Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Turlock music, cannabis festival featuring Wiz Khalifa, Queensryche canceled abruptly
A two-day music and cannabis festival filled with high-profile artists scheduled for the Turlock fairgrounds this weekend has been canceled due to “health and safety” concerns. Organizers of the Dazed on the Green Music Festival & Cannabis Expo announced the abrupt cancellation Thursday night in a Facebook post....
AOL Corp
Modesto-Sierra football game ends before halftime after report of firearm seen in fight
Friday night’s homecoming football game between Sierra High and visiting Modesto was cut short after an alleged warning of a firearm caused Daniel Teicheira Memorial Stadium to be cleared out late in the second quarter. The Manteca Bulletin was the first to report the story. According to the Bulletin’s...
AOL Corp
Turlock man suspected of pimping and pandering 6 women. There could be more victims
A Turlock man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of six counts of pimping and pandering, and the investigation into possible human trafficking is ongoing. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Erich Layton said detectives, during the course of a six-week investigation, identified six victims. He said detectives believe there are more victims who have not yet been identified.
Comments / 0