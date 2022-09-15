Read full article on original website
The Lord has Compassion on Those Who Fear Him
The Scriptural passage for today is found in Psalm 103:13: "As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear Him." God is our father role model. Just as our earthly father has love and compassion for his children, so does our heavenly Father for us. In order to obtain favor in the eyes of our earthly father, obedience is expected. God, quite naturally, expects the same from us as His children. Let us strive to be obedient and loving in our daily walk with God, whose compassions are great, unlimited, and renewed daily. Never forget that God is love. Amen!
Happy Birthday to Bea Lewis!
Happy Birthday to one of Magee's best "cake bakers.". Bea is celebrating her 91st birthday. Best wishes to Bea...
Happy Birthday, Donna Hankins!
Happy Birthday to a dear and sweet friend to all…Donna Hankins!. A caring spirit and a kind heart, Donna fits...
Happy Birthday to Mrs. Pat Hubbard!
The Mamie Lockhart Sunday school Class of First Baptist Church Magee hosted an 85th birthday party for their long time teacher, Pat Hubbard. Members and friends attended the special event.
Rock Hill Baptist Church — Church Garage Sale — Benefitting Adopting Families
Hosting church garage sale on Friday, September 23rd from 7a-6p and on Saturday, September 24th from 7a-2p. Proceeds will be used to support families who are adopting a child either domestically or through foreign adoption.
Lynn Fitch Keynote Speaker for the Conservative Men of Simpson County Meeting
The Conservative Men of Simpson County will hold a meeting Monday, September 26, 2022 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Jose in Magee.
Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District
Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive health care benefits.
AG Fitch Announces Recent Sentencings Protecting Mississippians from Predators
Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced these recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Joe Edward “Pete” Fortenberry, 92, of Raleigh, Mississippi
(October 20, 1929 – September 18, 2022) Joe Edward "Pete" Fortenberry, 92, of Raleigh, Mississippi, passed from this life on...
Flu Shots Available at Local CCH Clinics
COLLINS, Miss – With flu season upon us, Covington County Hospital clinics are ready with vaccines to immunize against this year's strain of influenza. Yearly flu shots are recommended for everyone six months of age and older, ideally by the end of October for the best protection. Flu...
USM All South Honor Band
Two Magee High band members participated in USM all south honor band Saturday. Aaron Freshour and Carleigh Barnes. The participants performed...
Raymond R. Hughes formerly of Magee, Mississippi
Raymond R. Hughes passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 29, 1953, to OJ and Mary Lee (Barker) Hughes in Magee, MS.
Co-Lin, The W sign agreement for transfer students
WESSON –Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Mississippi University for Women recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate degree completion. The agreement established a pathway for Co-Lin students to complete a degree in psychology, family science and a certificate program in child advocacy studies (CAST). Both Co-Lin and W advisers will collaborate to ensure seamless transition between programs.
Magee’s Jalen Franks Continues the Snap
Magee High School graduate Jalen Franks assisted in the win for Tuskegee Saturday night, September 17, 2022. Jalen is the starting center for Tuskegee and lead them to a 13-10 victory which is the first win for Jalen's team this season.
Board of Aldermen Agenda for 09/20/22
***BOARD ROOM OPENS AT 5:30 P.M. FOR THE PUBLIC***. BOARD AGENDA. SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2022. 6:00 P.M. *** PUBLIC HEARING TO DETERMINE...
Magee PD Arrest Report Week 9/12-9/20
The Magee Police Report showed no felony charges for the week of September 12 -20, 2022. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
Emily Willene Roberts Sartin, 91, of Mt. Olive, MS
Emily Willene Roberts Sartin, 91, of Mt. Olive, MS, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Magee General Hospital in Magee, MS with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held at 10 am -1 pm with service to follow at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 19, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church in Mount Olive, MS. The Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. James "Jimmy" Arender will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangement. 601-849-5031.
Southern Miss Finds First Win of 2022 Against Northwestern State
Saturday night at The Rock in Hattiesburg, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles took down the Northwestern State Demons 64-10. The matchup was one of the best USM has had in recent years in terms of defensive and offensive numbers. This was the first game in which USM put more than 60 points on the board since their 2017 66-21 win against Charlotte. Magee natives Zay Franks and Chandler Pittman saw time on the field Saturday, with Franks getting a 58 yard catch for a touchdown. After the win Saturday, USM climbed from 7th to 4th in the West Division of the Sun Belt.
TROJANS ROUT COLLINS TIGERS 42-7
The Magee Trojans looked to bounce back this week at home against the Collins Tigers. Magee won the toss and deferred to the second half. Both teams would stall on their initial drives. On the visitors' next drive, Collins would score their only touchdown of the game on a 50-yard touchdown pass from QB Malcolm Price. With Sophomore QB, Kendal Middleton at the helm, The Trojans would respond on their next drive. With great runs by Braeden Gregory, Magee marched down the field and Tylan Benson would finish the drive with a touchdown run. PAT was good by Gavyn Chafin. The senior does a great job handling all the kicking duties for the Trojans. Other first quarter highlights included an ESPN worthy interception made by DaQuon Levy. The quarter ended with the teams tied 7-7.
