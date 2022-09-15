ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Slotted Second After Day One at Valpo Invitational

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Through 36 holes at the 2022 Valpo Invitational the DePaul golf team sits in second place on the leaderboard after firing a combined 585 (+9) on the first day of the 2022-23 season. Eight of the seventeen teams in the field finished two round s of...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Ends Roadtrip with Visit to UIC

CHICAGO - The Blue Demons final game of their road trip takes the team to Flames Field on Tuesday for a matchup with UIC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. DePaul (2-1-3) is coming off a draw against No. 20 Butler...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Golf Tees Off 2022-23 Season at Valpo Fall Invitational

CHICAGO – The DePaul golf team opens the 2022-23 season at the Valpo Fall Invitational Sept. 19-20. The event is the first of four fall tournaments for the Blue Demons which includes a pair of trips to Iowa and a visit to Ohio for the Xavier Invitational in October.
CHICAGO, IL

