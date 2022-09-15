Read full article on original website
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
Vestal American Legion Hall to Be Demolished for New Fire Station
An American Legion clubhouse that opened six decades ago is about to be torn down for construction of a Vestal Fire Department station. Crews from Upstate Companies of Oneonta are doing preparation work for demolition of the two-story cinder block building west of Jensen Road. Hundreds of special events, including...
These Are the Highest Rated Nursing Homes in Broome County [GALLERY]
It seems like everything has a label on it these days, so when I saw a new label called “the sandwich generation,” I rolled my eyes a bit but the more I learned about the label, the more we realized how accurate it was. The sandwich generation refers...
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
Interested In Aviation? The Southern Tier Cadet Squadron Is Hosting Information Night
You've heard about the Civil Air Patrol. Maybe you've seen them at various events throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I had the privilege of joining a group from the Civil Air Patrol for a ride along on a refueling flight out of the now-closed Griffiss Air Force Base in Utica, New York many years ago.
Broome’s Holiday Lights Acquires Pa. Holiday Lights Display
Broome County’s popular drive-through holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park is announcing what is literally a “bright idea.” The Broome County Festival of Lights has acquired the Tall Pines Forest of Lights in Pennsylvania’s entire inventory of lights and displays. The Broome County festival, that will...
Solar Farm to Be Built at Greater Binghamton Airport
A New Jersey company is planning to construct a solar array at the Greater Binghamton Airport in the town of Maine. Above Grid is seeking permission to build the electricity generation facility off Commercial Drive on about 30 acres at the south end of the airport property. Mark Heefner, Broome...
Take A Walking Tour For The Spirits Of Binghamton’s Past
Everywhere you look, the signs for Halloween are there. It's that time of the year. Well, actually the first signs of Halloween began in some stores in mid-August. Maybe the early hype is trying to rival the Christmas season. And with the Halloween season upon us, we love to immerse...
Strange Cornell University Tradition Will Make You Scratch Your Head
A dragon, a phoenix, and an epic battle. What do those three things have in common? They are all part of a pretty bizarre (yet sort of fun-sounding) day at Cornell University in Ithaca. Every year in the month of March, students at the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art,...
Dog Park, Wiffle Ball, And Ice Rink On The Way To Broome County Parks In 2023
Earlier this week, Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar shared his 2023 County Budget Address and their initiatives. It was the first in-person address in the last three years and it included many never-before seen features with their Parks system. Garnar announced plans for the biggest parks improvement project in Broome...
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "Win Cash", "Assault The Vault" (the "Sweepstakes") Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): WAAL-FM (the "Station(s)") Station Address: 59 Court Street. Station City, State, Zip Code: Binghamton, New York, 13901. Station Telephone:607-772-8400. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries...
I-81 Bridge Project in Pa. Resumes Environmental Study Post-Toll Idea
After being side-lined by legal action filed over a plan to place tolls on some Pennsylvania highway bridges, including one on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is resuming its environmental reviews for bridge replacement projects. Commonwealth Court judges on June 30 decided municipalities challenging the...
Betty White Gets Special Exhibit At Comedy Museum Three Hours From Binghamton, New York
Just over a three-hour drive from the Binghamton area on Route 17/Interstate 86, you can experience "the comedic arts in the form of commentary and contextualization of its bodies of work, telling the vital story of comedy in America across all eras and genres of the art form." Yes, a...
Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant
Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
Binghamton University Researchers: Downtime Is Imperative for Women
You’ve no doubt seen the memes and the t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase uttered by Michael Scott in the television show The Office, “It’s fine, I’m fine everything is fine.” But despite our attempt to put on a happy mask and pretend that everything is great, it mostly isn’t – especially for women.
Binghamton Restaurant Takes Home The Hardware At The Buffalo Wing Festival
How did we miss this earlier this month? The National Buffalo Wing Festival took place over Labor Day weekend, September 3-4 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park (where the Buffalo Bills roam) and it celebrated the Buffalo-style chicken wing. The festival ends with the IFOCE sanctioned Buffalo Wing eating contest...
Former Delaware County Tenant Arrested for Trespass
A Delaware County man is accused of overstaying his welcome at a property where he used to live. A former tenant of a Delaware County property is accused of breaking into the property following his eviction. Sheriff’s officials say they were at a property at State Highway 206 the Town...
