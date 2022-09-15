ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in St. Louis

From the expedition of Lewis and Clark to the Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis has always been a city of exploration and innovation. Countless museums and historical landmarks document St. Louis’ rich history to the fascination of tourists and the pride of locals. St. Louis’ spirit of exploration...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis home listings drop significantly year-over-year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – International real estate company RE/MAX just shared their National Housing Report for August 2022. They say that St. Louis was among the markets with the biggest year-over-year decreases in listings. August’s report says that homes across the country sold for one percent less than asking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis

Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in St. Louis

St. Louis is an iconic city, its Gateway Arch marking the point of embarkation of Lewis and Clark’s groundbreaking expedition to the unknown west. St. Louis has since hosted many more important historical events, from Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis to world-famous Blues musicians. When I wasn’t paddle-wheeling...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
St. Louis American

Delayed but not denied

The streets of the Grand Center Arts District were alive with music, art, and good times in a celebration of St. Louis’ cultural richness Sept. 10-11. Day one on the Washington Avenue stage began with a rough note, with technical difficulties, leading to shortened sets, and rescheduling. Patrons of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

