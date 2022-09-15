Read full article on original website
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
SkySports
Naomi Osaka ends four-match losing run in Tokyo as Daria Saville retires injured
Naomi Osaka ended a four-match losing run in unfortunate fashion in Tokyo when opponent Daria Saville retired injured in only the second game of the match. The Australian's career has been blighted by injury, including long-term knee and Achilles problems, and it is only this year she has returned to the top 100.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
SkySports
Robert MacIntyre secures Italian Open title after play-off victory vs Matt Fitzpatrick in DP World Tour event
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre claimed the Italian Open title after beating England's Matt Fitzpatrick at the first play-off hole in the DP World Tour event. A monumental 10 birdies in a final round of 64 saw MacIntyre post a score of 14 under, before US Open champion Fitzpatrick birdied the 18th to force a play-off.
GOLF・
SkySports
Kate Cross 'chomping at the bit' for England recall ahead of ODI series opener against India
The form of the likes of seam bowlers Issy Wong and Lauren Bell has meant 30-year-old Cross has only played three international matches this summer, and she sat out the recent T20 series against the tourists, which England won 2-1. "You just want to play as much cricket as you...
SkySports
Qipco Champions Day: Baaeed team hoping he gets dream send-off at Ascot as unbeaten star parades at Newmarket
Baaeed’s team are hoping the home crowd at Ascot will gather in numbers to give their unbeaten superstar the perfect send-off in the Qipco Champion Stakes. Trainer William Haggas and owner Shadwell announced in the week that Baaeed will finish his career on Champions Day next month, live on Sky Sports Racing, rather than stepping up to 12 furlongs and being supplemented for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
