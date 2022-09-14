Read full article on original website
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
SkySports
England Women 73-7 Wales Women: Helena Rowland scores hat-trick as Red Roses complete record 25th Test win in a row
England continued their World Cup preparations in landmark fashion as they beat Wales 73-7 at Ashton Gate. It was the Red Roses' 25th successive victory - a feat no Test nation, male or female, had previously accomplished. They are unbeaten since July 2019, and Sarah Hunter's team will open their...
SkySports
Alex Hales: England opener eager to seize unexpected chance and insists 'I have changed'
Alex Hales admits he thought his England career was over after three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness. The Nottinghamshire batter has not represented his country since he was dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests. Hales had to watch from the sidelines...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
SkySports
Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Natasha Hunt to miss out on England squad
World Cup-winning scrum-half Natasha Hunt is set to miss out on a place in the England squad for this year's tournament in New Zealand. The less experienced Lucy Packer and recently returned Claudia MacDonald will be included ahead of Hunt when the squad is named on Tuesday. Leanne Infante is...
BBC
Umesh Yadav: India fast bowler to miss Middlesex run-in with thigh injury
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will miss Middlesex's final two County Championship games with a thigh injury. The 34-year-old was scheduled to return for the county's penultimate four-day match at Leicestershire after rehab on the problem in India. Middlesex are second in Division Two after a thumping win over Glamorgan...
Injured Fakhar Zaman misses out on T20 World Cup
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Injured Fakhar Zaman missed out on Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and was replaced by uncapped Shan Masood on Thursday. Fakhar damaged his knee while fielding during the Asia Cup final last Sunday against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates, and will also miss the seven-match T20 home series against England starting next week.
BBC
Robyn Wilkins, Panashe Muzambe & Michaela Leonard: Exeter add three more internationals
Exeter have signed Wales back Robyn Wilkins, Scotland prop Panashe Muzambe and Australia lock Michaela Leonard for the new Premier 15s season. Wilkins, 27, can play at centre or fly-half and joins from Worcester, having also played for Gloucester-Hartpury. The daughter of former Wales men's international Gwilym Wilkins, she has...
BBC
Asad Rauf: Former international umpire dies aged 66
Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after a cardiac arrest in Pakistan. He first officiated in a one-day international in 2000, and was a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel between 2006 and 2013. Rauf officiated 64 Test matches - 49 as an on-field umpire...
India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti
A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission...
Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament
Matty Jones admits qualifying for a major tournament is on his agenda after being appointed Wales Under-21 manager.The main function of the men’s U21 set-up has usually been seen as providing a pathway for the senior team, and several players set to make Robert Page’s World Cup squad in November are eligible to play age-grade football.Wales have never qualified for a major U21 tournament but Jones, who has stepped up from the U18s following the departure of Paul Bodin in July, says there are now expectations to do so.He said: “What I like to maintain is the expectations of the...
BBC
Eventing World Championship: GB stars favourites in Italy - watch live on BBC
Venue: Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy Dates: 15-18 September. Coverage: Watch live on 17 & 18 September on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. The Eventing World Championships take place from 15-18 September at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, and BBC Sport has live coverage of the final two days. Great...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons RFC (Sat)
Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C. Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and BBC Sport website and app; text commentary on BBC Sport website app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.
Bake Off team whip up fresh keyboard stars in new TV contest – with a secret
Claudia Winkleman will host The Piano, which poses as a documentary to take undiscovered keyboard talent all the way to a London concert finale
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
FOX Sports
Haaland soars for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win
GENEVA (AP) — It was the Erling Haaland show in the Champions League even on a night when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored in a comeback win. Manchester City also trailed, deep into the game, at home Wednesday against Haaland’s former club...
BBC
Pakistan flood volunteer: 'It was like there was no happiness in the village'
Recent flooding in Pakistan "completely crushed" homes and left people digging for possessions buried several feet deep, an aid volunteer has said. Waqar Hussain, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, travelled to the country with charity organisation Action For Humanity. He visited a village in the Dera Ismail Khan district and said:...
Great Britain routs France, will face Germany next
The Regensburg Qualifier in Germany at Armin-Wolf-Arena is underway, and only two will earn a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic tournament beginning this March. The six nations in the Pool A Qualifier are Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Great Britain and South Africa. All qualifying games will...
BBC
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: The night Erling Haaland emulated Cruyff in Champions League
"They didn't stop me. I scored." When it was put to him after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday that the German side had defended especially well against him, Erling Haaland's response was typically brusque. For well over 80 minutes, Dortmund had kept...
