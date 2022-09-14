ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'

An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.
SkySports

Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
SPORTS
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Natasha Hunt to miss out on England squad

World Cup-winning scrum-half Natasha Hunt is set to miss out on a place in the England squad for this year's tournament in New Zealand. The less experienced Lucy Packer and recently returned Claudia MacDonald will be included ahead of Hunt when the squad is named on Tuesday. Leanne Infante is...
WORLD
BBC

Umesh Yadav: India fast bowler to miss Middlesex run-in with thigh injury

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will miss Middlesex's final two County Championship games with a thigh injury. The 34-year-old was scheduled to return for the county's penultimate four-day match at Leicestershire after rehab on the problem in India. Middlesex are second in Division Two after a thumping win over Glamorgan...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Injured Fakhar Zaman misses out on T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Injured Fakhar Zaman missed out on Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and was replaced by uncapped Shan Masood on Thursday. Fakhar damaged his knee while fielding during the Asia Cup final last Sunday against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates, and will also miss the seven-match T20 home series against England starting next week.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#T20#Cricket#Next#Ka
BBC

Asad Rauf: Former international umpire dies aged 66

Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after a cardiac arrest in Pakistan. He first officiated in a one-day international in 2000, and was a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel between 2006 and 2013. Rauf officiated 64 Test matches - 49 as an on-field umpire...
SPORTS
The Independent

India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti

A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament

Matty Jones admits qualifying for a major tournament is on his agenda after being appointed Wales Under-21 manager.The main function of the men’s U21 set-up has usually been seen as providing a pathway for the senior team, and several players set to make Robert Page’s World Cup squad in November are eligible to play age-grade football.Wales have never qualified for a major U21 tournament but Jones, who has stepped up from the U18s following the departure of Paul Bodin in July, says there are now expectations to do so.He said: “What I like to maintain is the expectations of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eventing World Championship: GB stars favourites in Italy - watch live on BBC

Venue: Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy Dates: 15-18 September. Coverage: Watch live on 17 & 18 September on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. The Eventing World Championships take place from 15-18 September at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, and BBC Sport has live coverage of the final two days. Great...
WORLD
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons RFC (Sat)

Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C. Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and BBC Sport website and app; text commentary on BBC Sport website app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.
RUGBY
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Haaland soars for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win

GENEVA (AP) — It was the Erling Haaland show in the Champions League even on a night when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored in a comeback win. Manchester City also trailed, deep into the game, at home Wednesday against Haaland’s former club...
UEFA
BBC

Pakistan flood volunteer: 'It was like there was no happiness in the village'

Recent flooding in Pakistan "completely crushed" homes and left people digging for possessions buried several feet deep, an aid volunteer has said. Waqar Hussain, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, travelled to the country with charity organisation Action For Humanity. He visited a village in the Dera Ismail Khan district and said:...
ENVIRONMENT
MLB

Great Britain routs France, will face Germany next

The Regensburg Qualifier in Germany at Armin-Wolf-Arena is underway, and only two will earn a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic tournament beginning this March. The six nations in the Pool A Qualifier are Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Great Britain and South Africa. All qualifying games will...
MLB

