ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Eddie Butler: Former Wales captain and BBC commentator dies aged 65

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlTWM_0hwqaxsF00

Eddie Butler, the legendary rugby commentator and former international known as the “voice of Wales”, has died at the age of 65.

The broadcaster was a regular part of the BBC’s coverage of rugby internationals and his resounding voice and stirring tones made him a much-loved figure.

Butler was taking part in a charity walk for Prostate Cymru in Peru when he died peacefully in his sleep, a statement from the organisation of which he was an ambassador said.

“Over the last week Ed once again showed his generosity and steadfast commitment to good causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu,” the charity said.

“In the early hours of Thursday 15 September, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes. He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, who are very much in our thoughts.

“The charity will not be making any immediate further comment. We also ask that the family's privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

Before taking up the microphone, Butler was capped 16 times by Wales between 1980 and 1984 and captained the side on six occasions.

Butler became the BBC’s lead rugby commentator following the retirement of Bill McLaren, whose standing as the “voice of rugby” was replicated by Butler’s impact – particularly in Wales.

In recent years, Butler formed a broadcasting partnership with the former England player Brian Moore and the ex-Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies .

Moore offered a touching social media farewell, tweeting: “I am devastated by this news.

“Ed, I’m sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn’t like that between us, was it.

“Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice. I have lost a very dear friend. Goodbye Edward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmfg9_0hwqaxsF00

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Rob Butcher insisted his country owed Butler a sizeable debt for his contribution to the sport.

“For many Eddie was the voice of Welsh rugby and he will be sorely missed by supporters around the globe as well as his friends throughout the game and here at the WRU,” said Butcher.

“He proudly represented his country as a player, was a mainstay in press boxes around the world long after he retired from the game and has been prolific in the way in which he has served Welsh rugby in both the written and spoken word over decades.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, who we also know well and cherish, and his close friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

“He was a unique individual on the game in Wales owes him a debt of gratitude for his contributions both on and off the pitch.”

The BBC director general Tim Davie also paid tribute to a “wonderful wordsmith” who voiced some of rugby’s most vital moments.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?

Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sport to resume in UK on Tuesday after nation paused to pay tribute to the Queen

Sport will resume in the United Kingdom on Tuesday after the nation paused to pay tribute to the Queen on the day of her state funeral.The world of sport came to a standstill across the country on Monday as people paid their final respects to the Queen, who died on September 8 and was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor after a service at Westminster Abbey.Racing was cancelled for the day and figures from a sport loved by the Queen were present at her state funeral.The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II was held at Westminster...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mclaren
Person
Tim Davie
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
U.K.
The Independent

What is the ‘Wand of Office’ and why will it be broken for the Queen

When Queen Elizabeth II is finally laid to rest, one last parting ceremony will take place as the Lord Chamberlain symbolically breaks his Wand of Office and places it on her coffin.The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior member of the Royal Household and is responsible for overseeing all departments, staff, organising royal events, and acting as a liaison between the sovereign and the House of Lords.The current Lord Chamberlain is Lord Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, who was appointed on 1 April 2021 and whose first official duties involved planning the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of...
U.K.
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#England#Welsh Rugby Union
The Independent

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have joined their cousins in a solemn vigil at their beloved grandmother’s coffin.Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood guard at the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening as a stream of mourners filed past after queueing for hours.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.But royal sources said the King decided his youngest...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’

The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What the body language of the royals at the funeral can tell us

The eyes of the world are watching, as the Queen is honoured with a historic state funeral.The ceremony began with a procession of senior royals behind the coffin as it was carried to Westminster Abbey – where 2,000 people were in attendance to pay their respects, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.Viewing figures of the funeral are likely to be record-breaking, and it was also broadcast live to around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals in the UK.With so many people watching proceedings, the body language of the royal family and statespeople in attendance has come under intense scrutiny. “Body...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Who are the younger generation of British royals? From Viscount Severn to Samuel Chatto

The British royal family is a large one, with King Charles III taking his spot at the very top of the family tree following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.The immediate members of the late Queen’s family are well-known to most Britons, including her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.However, there are a number of lesser-known royals who are the descendants of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, as well as from her uncles and cousins.While most of the British public know the King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and The Earl of Wessex, as...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s funeral in pictures: Royals unite in grief as they bid farewell to Britain’s longest reigning monarch

Tears have been shed across the country for the Queen, with royals and the British public united by grief.Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of London for the funeral, attended by the new King Charles III and his sons and their families.Mourners along the route were seen wiping away tears and consoling and supporting one another as the procession saw the Queen’s coffin brought to Westminster Abbey.Two hours ahead of the 11am service, all public viewing areas of the procession route were full.The enormous public gathering began after Westminster Hall was closed to mourners on Monday morning, with hundreds of thousands of people having filed in front of her flag-draped coffin to pay their respects.Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in his sermon during the funeral that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth II. Below we look at some of the most powerful images from the day.
U.K.
The Independent

Princess Beatrice gets new senior role after Queen’s death

Princess Beatrice has received a new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has now become a Counsellor of State, meaning she is among a small group of senior royals who can represent King Charles III when needed. Her duties will include attending privy council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK. However, some duties she will be prohibited from carrying out include Commonwealth matters, appointing prime ministers or dissolving Parliament, unless she’s instructed to do so by the King. Prior...
U.K.
The Independent

How will Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with royal family work now?

Despite a turbulent relationship over the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family have been united in grief after the Queen’s death.This has prompted questions over the possibility of a reconciliation between Harry, his brother the Prince of Wales and their father King Charles III.Although the duke has stepped back from royal duties and was not permitted to wear uniform on Monday, he took his place alongside William during their late grandmother’s state funeral.Harry and Meghan also joined the group of royals who made their way to Windsor and took part...
U.K.
The Independent

Who is Prince Edward? The Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth’s cousin

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, is among Queen Elizabeth’s final four surviving cousins, all of whom were in attendance at her state funeral on Monday (19 September). The funeral started at 11am, after King Charles III led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s body had been lying in state since Wednesday afternoon.The new monarch was accompanied by his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and by other senior members of his family.The Duke of Kent arrived at Westminster Abbey with his younger brother Prince Michael of Kent, both looking sombre and dressed in military...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George and Charlotte walk behind coffin as they say goodbye to beloved ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan” as the youngest members of the royal family to follow the Queen’s coffin through Westminster Abbey.The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral, joining their parents, world leaders and national figures from UK.George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked behind the Queen’s coffin as part of a solemn procession past hundreds of guests through the gothic church.As the young royals followed their great grandmother’s coffin, flanked by their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk not haunted by injury nightmare as first major tournament nears

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists he is not haunted by his Euro 2020 injury heartbreak as the countdown begins to his first World Cup.The Netherlands captain, whose country’s failure to qualify for Russia in 2018 followed a similar fate for the European Championship two years previously, has yet to play in a major tournament.A knee injury in a Merseyside derby in October 2020 meant he missed the Covid-delayed 2020 Euros so, at the age of 31, Qatar could potentially be his one and only chance to feature in a World Cup.Here’s 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 for the #NationsLeague matches vs. 🇵🇱...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

850K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy