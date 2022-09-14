Read full article on original website
ESPN
England thrash Wales 73-7 for record 25th consecutive victory
England continued their preparations for the women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing Wales 73-7 on Wednesday to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row. England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
SkySports
England Women 73-7 Wales Women: Helena Rowland scores hat-trick as Red Roses complete record 25th Test win in a row
England continued their World Cup preparations in landmark fashion as they beat Wales 73-7 at Ashton Gate. It was the Red Roses' 25th successive victory - a feat no Test nation, male or female, had previously accomplished. They are unbeaten since July 2019, and Sarah Hunter's team will open their...
From League Two to the World Cup? Ivan Toney's England maiden call-up is just the latest chapter in the striker's incredible tale of redemption after Newcastle rejection and lower league loans... as Brentford form puts him in contention for Qatar
Ivan Toney's maiden England call-up just goes to prove that you should never give up on your dreams in football. The Brentford striker could well make his debut for the national side against Italy on the grand stage of Milan's San Siro on September 23. Five years earlier to the...
Natasha Hunt set to be highest profile omission from England squad for Rugby World Cup
Experienced scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt is set to be the highest-profile omission from England’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.Simon Middleton names his 32-player Red Roses selection on Tuesday morning, though The Independent understands that players were informed on Thursday night if they have been included.Hunt, who has won 60 caps and was a World Cup winner in 2014, is due to be the most surprising player left out from the travelling party, having appeared likely to be included after returning to international duty during the Women’s Six Nations.Leanne Infante, Claudia MacDonald and Lucy Packer are...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.・
SkySports
Alex Hales: England opener eager to seize unexpected chance and insists 'I have changed'
Alex Hales admits he thought his England career was over after three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness. The Nottinghamshire batter has not represented his country since he was dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests. Hales had to watch from the sidelines...
Beth Mead scores twice as Arsenal thrash 10-player Brighton in Women’s Super League opener
England star Beth Mead scored a brace as Arsenal opened their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over Brighton.Forty-eight days after England’s historic Euro 2022 triumph against Germany at Wembley, the WSL season opened at a sold-out Meadow Park after last week’s scheduled round of fixtures was postponed due to the death of the Queen.Lionesses’ captain Leah Williamson and golden boot winner Mead were back in the spotlight, and back on the winning side, as Arsenal cruised to all three points.Brighton were already facing an uphill task to take anything away from Friday night’s fixture following...
EXCLUSIVE: A failed drugs test meant T20 ace Alex Hales was shunned by England for three years… now, after that 'extremely painful' exile, he is out to make up for lost time
Alex Hales resumed his England career this week accepting no one is to blame but himself for the three-and-a-half year chunk that has been taken out of it. Hales, 33, was axed at the start of the 2019 summer after neglecting to disclose he had failed two recreational drugs tests, a decision that led to then captain Eoin Morgan claiming he had 'shown a complete disregard' for team values.
Ex-India captain tears into Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, blames duo for Asia Cup debacle
Ex-India captain and former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar slammed national head coach Rahul Dravid and current skipper Rohit Sharma, blaming the duo for the team’s debacle in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Heading into the prestigious continental competition, the Men in Blue were the overwhelming favorites to defend the...
BBC
Asad Rauf: Former international umpire dies aged 66
Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after a cardiac arrest in Pakistan. He first officiated in a one-day international in 2000, and was a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel between 2006 and 2013. Rauf officiated 64 Test matches - 49 as an on-field umpire...
Injured Fakhar Zaman misses out on T20 World Cup
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Injured Fakhar Zaman missed out on Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and was replaced by uncapped Shan Masood on Thursday. Fakhar damaged his knee while fielding during the Asia Cup final last Sunday against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates, and will also miss the seven-match T20 home series against England starting next week.
BBC
Somerset cricketer thanks club for Pakistan flood support
A cricketer has thanked his team-mates for supporting flood victims hit by the devastating floods in his home country of Pakistan. One third of the country has been completely submerged by water, affecting more than 33m people. Somerset County Cricket Club is holding an auction to raise money and awareness...
Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament
Matty Jones admits qualifying for a major tournament is on his agenda after being appointed Wales Under-21 manager.The main function of the men’s U21 set-up has usually been seen as providing a pathway for the senior team, and several players set to make Robert Page’s World Cup squad in November are eligible to play age-grade football.Wales have never qualified for a major U21 tournament but Jones, who has stepped up from the U18s following the departure of Paul Bodin in July, says there are now expectations to do so.He said: “What I like to maintain is the expectations of the...
Cricket-Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians' Cape Town team
MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mumbai Indians said on Thursday that former Australia batter Simon Katich has been named the head coach of their Cape Town franchise in the new T20 league in South Africa.
BBC
Eventing World Championship: GB stars favourites in Italy - watch live on BBC
Venue: Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy Dates: 15-18 September. Coverage: Watch live on 17 & 18 September on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. The Eventing World Championships take place from 15-18 September at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, and BBC Sport has live coverage of the final two days. Great...
Bake Off team whip up fresh keyboard stars in new TV contest – with a secret
Claudia Winkleman will host The Piano, which poses as a documentary to take undiscovered keyboard talent all the way to a London concert finale
MLB
Great Britain routs France, will face Germany next
The Regensburg Qualifier in Germany at Armin-Wolf-Arena is underway, and only two will earn a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic tournament beginning this March. The six nations in the Pool A Qualifier are Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Great Britain and South Africa. All qualifying games will...
MLB・
BBC
Pakistan flood volunteer: 'It was like there was no happiness in the village'
Recent flooding in Pakistan "completely crushed" homes and left people digging for possessions buried several feet deep, an aid volunteer has said. Waqar Hussain, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, travelled to the country with charity organisation Action For Humanity. He visited a village in the Dera Ismail Khan district and said:...
