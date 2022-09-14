ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

ESPN

England thrash Wales 73-7 for record 25th consecutive victory

England continued their preparations for the women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing Wales 73-7 on Wednesday to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row. England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.
Daily Mail

From League Two to the World Cup? Ivan Toney's England maiden call-up is just the latest chapter in the striker's incredible tale of redemption after Newcastle rejection and lower league loans... as Brentford form puts him in contention for Qatar

Ivan Toney's maiden England call-up just goes to prove that you should never give up on your dreams in football. The Brentford striker could well make his debut for the national side against Italy on the grand stage of Milan's San Siro on September 23. Five years earlier to the...
The Independent

Natasha Hunt set to be highest profile omission from England squad for Rugby World Cup

Experienced scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt is set to be the highest-profile omission from England’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.Simon Middleton names his 32-player Red Roses selection on Tuesday morning, though The Independent understands that players were informed on Thursday night if they have been included.Hunt, who has won 60 caps and was a World Cup winner in 2014, is due to be the most surprising player left out from the travelling party, having appeared likely to be included after returning to international duty during the Women’s Six Nations.Leanne Infante, Claudia MacDonald and Lucy Packer are...
BBC

Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'

An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
The Independent

Beth Mead scores twice as Arsenal thrash 10-player Brighton in Women’s Super League opener

England star Beth Mead scored a brace as Arsenal opened their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over Brighton.Forty-eight days after England’s historic Euro 2022 triumph against Germany at Wembley, the WSL season opened at a sold-out Meadow Park after last week’s scheduled round of fixtures was postponed due to the death of the Queen.Lionesses’ captain Leah Williamson and golden boot winner Mead were back in the spotlight, and back on the winning side, as Arsenal cruised to all three points.Brighton were already facing an uphill task to take anything away from Friday night’s fixture following...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A failed drugs test meant T20 ace Alex Hales was shunned by England for three years… now, after that 'extremely painful' exile, he is out to make up for lost time

Alex Hales resumed his England career this week accepting no one is to blame but himself for the three-and-a-half year chunk that has been taken out of it. Hales, 33, was axed at the start of the 2019 summer after neglecting to disclose he had failed two recreational drugs tests, a decision that led to then captain Eoin Morgan claiming he had 'shown a complete disregard' for team values.
BBC

Asad Rauf: Former international umpire dies aged 66

Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after a cardiac arrest in Pakistan. He first officiated in a one-day international in 2000, and was a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel between 2006 and 2013. Rauf officiated 64 Test matches - 49 as an on-field umpire...
The Associated Press

Injured Fakhar Zaman misses out on T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Injured Fakhar Zaman missed out on Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and was replaced by uncapped Shan Masood on Thursday. Fakhar damaged his knee while fielding during the Asia Cup final last Sunday against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates, and will also miss the seven-match T20 home series against England starting next week.
BBC

Somerset cricketer thanks club for Pakistan flood support

A cricketer has thanked his team-mates for supporting flood victims hit by the devastating floods in his home country of Pakistan. One third of the country has been completely submerged by water, affecting more than 33m people. Somerset County Cricket Club is holding an auction to raise money and awareness...
The Independent

Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament

Matty Jones admits qualifying for a major tournament is on his agenda after being appointed Wales Under-21 manager.The main function of the men’s U21 set-up has usually been seen as providing a pathway for the senior team, and several players set to make Robert Page’s World Cup squad in November are eligible to play age-grade football.Wales have never qualified for a major U21 tournament but Jones, who has stepped up from the U18s following the departure of Paul Bodin in July, says there are now expectations to do so.He said: “What I like to maintain is the expectations of the...
BBC

Eventing World Championship: GB stars favourites in Italy - watch live on BBC

Venue: Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy Dates: 15-18 September. Coverage: Watch live on 17 & 18 September on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. The Eventing World Championships take place from 15-18 September at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, and BBC Sport has live coverage of the final two days. Great...
MLB

Great Britain routs France, will face Germany next

The Regensburg Qualifier in Germany at Armin-Wolf-Arena is underway, and only two will earn a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic tournament beginning this March. The six nations in the Pool A Qualifier are Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Great Britain and South Africa. All qualifying games will...
BBC

Pakistan flood volunteer: 'It was like there was no happiness in the village'

Recent flooding in Pakistan "completely crushed" homes and left people digging for possessions buried several feet deep, an aid volunteer has said. Waqar Hussain, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, travelled to the country with charity organisation Action For Humanity. He visited a village in the Dera Ismail Khan district and said:...
