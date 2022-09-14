ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Drops Tight Contest with No. 21 Western Kentucky 3-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite an opening-set victory, a pair of two-point losses in the second and fourth sets was enough to see the Indiana Volleyball team (7-5, 0-0) take a 3-1 defeat to No. 21 Western Kentucky in the final game of the WKU Invitational. IU held leads...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Drop to Eighth at Fighting Illini

CHICAGO – The Indiana Hoosiers men's golf team is tied for eighth with No. 18-ranked Florida State Seminoles at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at the Olympia Fields Country Club after the second round of play on Saturday. No. 15 Stanford (551; -9) leads the team standings through two days,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 8 Indiana Opens Conference Play at No. 22 Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Coming off back-to-back ranked victories, eighth-ranked Indiana men's soccer (3-1-1) will get yet another chance when it visits No. 22 Ohio State (4-0-2) in its Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday (Sept. 17) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will be streamed live on the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Host Penn State in Big Ten Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (2-0-5) opens Big Ten Conference play against the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The match against the Nittany Lions will be broadcasted on BTN+ with Samantha Condra (PxP) and Ryan...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Hit. 438 in Straight-Sets Victory over Tennessee Tech

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Even with a quick turnaround between matches during Friday's doubleheader, the Indiana Volleyball team (7-4, 0-0) kept humming along, defeating Tennessee Tech 3-0 in the nightcap at Diddle Arena. The Hoosiers had an extremely efficient offensive night, even without star middle blocker Kaley Rammelsberg. Melisa...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Baseball Wins Fall Exhibition with Eastern Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a perfect evening for baseball – even if it was the only game at home this fall – as the Indiana baseball program topped Eastern Illinois, 23-12, on Friday (Sept. 16) evening at Bart Kaufman Field. Sixteen different pitches saw time on...
CHARLESTON, IL
iuhoosiers.com

IU Women Take 3rd, Men 5th at Coaching Tree Invitational

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Cross Country teams raced in their first full competition of the season on Friday as 12 women's teams and 10 men's teams gathered in Bloomington for the Coaching Tree Invitational, an homage to IU Head Coach Ron Helmer in his final season. The IU...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Men’s Tennis Set to Open Season at The Duke Bonk Invitational

CARY, N.C. ––– The Indiana Men's Tennis program is set to begin their fall 2022 season this weekend in the Duke Bonk Invitational at the Cary Tennis Park. The invitational will feature players from Charlotte, Duke, Elon, East Tennessee State, Miami, North Carolina-Wilmington, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Yale.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Closest national parks to Indianapolis

Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
INDIANA STATE
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Sunday at a glance Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
INDIANA STATE

