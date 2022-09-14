Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana goalposts almost come down thanks to huge collision with players (Video)
The Indiana goalposts looked in danger of falling after a whole swarm of players came barrelling into the base during a Hail Mary attempt. College football Saturdays have featured plenty of goalposts coming down. They just usually happen during raucous, field-storming celebrations. This Saturday, Indiana’s goalposts threatened to fall for...
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's 33-30 Win Over Western Kentucky
Indiana football came back to defeat Western Kentucky 33-30 in overtime, moving the Hoosiers' record to 3-0 on the year. Here's what coach Tom Allen said after the game.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Drops Tight Contest with No. 21 Western Kentucky 3-1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite an opening-set victory, a pair of two-point losses in the second and fourth sets was enough to see the Indiana Volleyball team (7-5, 0-0) take a 3-1 defeat to No. 21 Western Kentucky in the final game of the WKU Invitational. IU held leads...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Drop to Eighth at Fighting Illini
CHICAGO – The Indiana Hoosiers men's golf team is tied for eighth with No. 18-ranked Florida State Seminoles at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at the Olympia Fields Country Club after the second round of play on Saturday. No. 15 Stanford (551; -9) leads the team standings through two days,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iuhoosiers.com
No. 8 Indiana Opens Conference Play at No. 22 Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Coming off back-to-back ranked victories, eighth-ranked Indiana men's soccer (3-1-1) will get yet another chance when it visits No. 22 Ohio State (4-0-2) in its Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday (Sept. 17) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will be streamed live on the...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Host Penn State in Big Ten Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (2-0-5) opens Big Ten Conference play against the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The match against the Nittany Lions will be broadcasted on BTN+ with Samantha Condra (PxP) and Ryan...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Hit. 438 in Straight-Sets Victory over Tennessee Tech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Even with a quick turnaround between matches during Friday's doubleheader, the Indiana Volleyball team (7-4, 0-0) kept humming along, defeating Tennessee Tech 3-0 in the nightcap at Diddle Arena. The Hoosiers had an extremely efficient offensive night, even without star middle blocker Kaley Rammelsberg. Melisa...
iuhoosiers.com
Baseball Wins Fall Exhibition with Eastern Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a perfect evening for baseball – even if it was the only game at home this fall – as the Indiana baseball program topped Eastern Illinois, 23-12, on Friday (Sept. 16) evening at Bart Kaufman Field. Sixteen different pitches saw time on...
RELATED PEOPLE
iuhoosiers.com
IU Women Take 3rd, Men 5th at Coaching Tree Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Cross Country teams raced in their first full competition of the season on Friday as 12 women's teams and 10 men's teams gathered in Bloomington for the Coaching Tree Invitational, an homage to IU Head Coach Ron Helmer in his final season. The IU...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Set to Open Season at The Duke Bonk Invitational
CARY, N.C. ––– The Indiana Men's Tennis program is set to begin their fall 2022 season this weekend in the Duke Bonk Invitational at the Cary Tennis Park. The invitational will feature players from Charlotte, Duke, Elon, East Tennessee State, Miami, North Carolina-Wilmington, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Yale.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood vs. Indpls Attucks, ccd.
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Sunday at a glance Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
Comments / 0