24 Incredible Jewelry Pieces to Suit Each Zodiac Sign — Starting at $10

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

If you're looking for a gift, you may be inclined to buy someone a piece of jewelry to represent their zodiac sign. The typical piece will feature the specific symbol or perhaps an image of the constellation, but why not elevate it to the next level?

We decided to take attributes of each sign and pick out pieces which represent their characteristics — going beyond the generic options. Granted, some zodiac signs will adore the simplistic representation of their sun rising, but if you want to opt for something a bit different, check out the options we've selected below!

Aries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Iiiq_0hwqT11P00
Amazon

Dates: March 20 through April 19

The Aries sign is known for its no-filter energy and feeling restless, which can translate to getting easily bored. This sign thrives on adrenaline, which means it needs just as much of an electric jewelry piece to match!

Our Favorites:

Taurus

Amazon

Dates: April 19 through May 20

This sign tends to be as stubborn as its animal representative, which is the bull. The Taurus enjoys feeling grounded and may not be best equipped for major life changes, which is why a grounding piece of jewelry is the way to go.

Our Favorites:

Gemini

Amazon

Dates: May 20 through June 21

You may think that the Gemini is a bit two-faced, but that's just a testament to this sign's adaptability! They're charismatic and engaging, which merits a piece of jewelry that's as enchanting as they are.

Our Favorites:

Cancer

Amazon

Dates: June 21 through July 22

A Cancer sign tends to feel very emotional — sometimes to a fault. Their boundaries are firm and they know their limits, which exhibits strength. A symbolic piece of jewelry is the best way to go for this sign!

Our Favorites:

Leo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q15Af_0hwqT11P00
Amazon

Dates: July 22 through August 22

When you meet a Leo , you'll know it right away! They generally have bold personalities and exude confidence. That being said, a statement jewelry piece would fit perfectly with this sign!

Our Favorites:

Virgo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INVuA_0hwqT11P00
Amazon

Dates: August 22 through September 22

When it comes to perfectionism, the Virgo has that quality above all of the other signs. They're known to find the solutions to any problem and if they don't know what that is, they'll figure it out. This fiercely independent sign would adore jewelry that's understated — yet feels dominant!

Our Favorites:

Libra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JQJm_0hwqT11P00
Amazon

Dates: September 22 through October 23

There's nothing the Libra craves more than balance. Notoriously known to avoid conflict, their ideal environment would be where everyone got along and were free of dramatic stress. For that reason, a simple piece would please this sign the most!

Our Favorites:

Scorpio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWrDP_0hwqT11P00
Amazon

Dates: October 23 through November 22

Be careful around a Scorpio ! They can be cunning, which is what leads this sign to success. They're also capable of commanding a room with ease and taking control. This is a power sign, so a powerful piece of jewelry fits the bill.

Our Favorites:

Sagittarius

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnZ46_0hwqT11P00
Amazon

Dates: November 23 through December 21

Friendly vibes are the name of the game for the Sagittarius ! They're always warm and inviting, which is what attracts so many people to this sign. A piece of jewelry that has this type of energy would be absolutely perfect!

Our Favorites:

Capricorn

Amazon

Dates: December 21 through January 20

Always the most responsible of the bunch, a Capricorn is a sign that you can count on. Their mature nature should qualify for a timeless piece of jewelry that they will treasure forever!

Our Favorites:

Aquarius

Amazon

Dates: January 21 through February 18

Nothing is ever holding back an Aquarius from expressing themselves! They feel every feeling and have a unique relationship with their emotions. We think a jewelry piece that's as expressive as this sign would be ideal!

Our Favorites:

Pisces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MVQo_0hwqT11P00
Amazon

Dates: February 18 through March 20

With their idealistic spirit and imaginative mind, the Pisces is able to go beyond the stars and reach the impossible! Jewelry that exemplifies this whimsical spirit is dreamy for this unique sign.

Our Favorites:

