iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Swimming and Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana swimming and diving program announced its 2022-23 schedule on Monday (Sept. 19). IU's dual meet slate includes eight teams that finished within the top 20 at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The 2023 NCAA Championships are slated for March 15-18 in Knoxville,...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Moves Up Team Standings in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team climbed a spot in the team standings and now sit 12th at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course on Monday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Badger Invitational • Madison, Wis. University Ridge Golf Course. Par 72 • 6248 yards...
iuhoosiers.com
Primetime Kickoff Set for Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A road trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network against Big Ten foe Nebraska. Indiana (3-0, 1-0 B1G) and Nebraska (1-3, 0-1 B1G) will meet for the 22nd time in program history and just the third time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. In all, IU holds a 10-8-3 edge in the series, which began in 1936. The last meeting came in Lincoln, as well, with Indiana picking up a 38-31 victory in 2019.
iuhoosiers.com
NOTEBOOK: Cam Jones Takes Leadership to Elite Level
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - No Hoosier leads like Cam Jones. Understand that first about Indiana's senior linebacker. Yes, he dominates on the field. Entering Saturday's game at Cincinnati, he has a team-leading 32 tackles, 11 more than runner-up Aaron Casey. He has two quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one sack.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Handles Longwood at Home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– The Indiana Field Hockey team defeated Longwood, 2-0, at home on Sunday afternoon. The win came with ease as the Hoosiers put together a very sound performance that never gave the Lancers a chance to threaten the result of the game. The win puts Indiana's record at 6-3 for the season.
iuhoosiers.com
Campbell Earns National & B1G Honors After Walk-Off Kick
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After his walk-off 51-yard field goal against Western Kentucky, redshirt senior Charles Campbell has been tabbed the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week. It is the second time in his career Campbell has been honored...
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Entering the first road trop of the season, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Henke Hall of Champions on Monday (Sept. 19). Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and quarterback Connor Bazelak also spoke with the media.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Closes Day One of the Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team is 13th in the team standings after the first round at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Badger Invitational • Madison, Wis. University Ridge Golf Course. Par 72 • 6248 yards.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Falls to No. 22 Ohio State in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana men's soccer (3-2-1, 0-1-0 B1G) couldn't come all the way back from a two-goal halftime deficit and dropped its Big Ten opener, 2-1, to No. 22 Ohio State (5-0-2, 1-0-0 B1G) Sunday (Sept. 18) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • 20' – Indiana...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Finishes 12th at Olympia Fields
CHICAGO – The Indiana Hoosiers men's golf team finished 12th overall at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at the Olympia Fields Country Club on Sunday. No. 15 Stanford (831; -9) claimed the team title, while No. 3 Florida (843; +3) took runner-up honors in the team standings. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. OFCC/Fighting...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Men’s Basketball Tickets Available for Holiday Break Home Games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men's basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier Classic will...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Athletics Adds Beer Sales to IU Men’s and Women’s Basketball for 2022-23
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – Fans over 21 attending Hoosier men's and women's basketball games and select events at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall can now enjoy beer to enhance their experience. The addition of beer sales at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is in line with past decisions to introduce beer sales...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Wraps up Play at The Duke Bonk Invitational
CARY, N.C. ––– The Indiana Men's Tennis program finished competition in their first tournament of the fall season this weekend in at The Duke Bonk Invitational at the Cary Tennis Park. The Hoosiers had four players participate over the weekend, including Senior+ Patrick Fletchall, junior Michael Andre,...
iuhoosiers.com
Max Taylor Named IU Water Polo Assistant Coach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University Water Polo has named Max Taylor as an assistant coach, joining the program immediately. Taylor joins the program after a four-year stint at Whittier College as an assistant coach for men's and women's water polo. In his time at Whittier, he helped coach the...
