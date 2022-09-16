The To-Do List: Beer, fit, film and fall fests galore

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week. Want more ideas? Check out The Daily Memphian’s event calendar and feel free to submit your own events there, as well.

This week, hot air balloons ascend over Collierville, dragons dance at Crosstown Concourse and stars are inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

Memphis Music Hall of Fame induction at the Cannon Center, Thursday:

Booker T. Jones performs in “Studio A” at the Stax Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Jones is one of several local musicians being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 15. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Stax greats Booker T. Jones and Mavis Staples, Sun rockabilly figures Billy Lee Riley and J.M. Van Eaton, Memphis-bred country star Ronnie Milsap, producer Jim Gaines, blues and jazz musician Fred Ford and Priscilla Presley. That’s the latest class being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, and they’ll be feted at the Cannon Center by presenters and performers, including former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant, modern blues stalwart Bernard Allison, Memphis jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum and others. 7 p.m. Tickets starting at $30. 255 N. Main. Read more about the event here. — Chris Herrington

WLOK Black Film Festival at various locations, through Sunday:

The WLOK Black Film Festival started Sept. 14 and runs through Sept. 18. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian file)

WLOK, the city’s first Black-owned radio station and the second radio station (to WDIA) to offer programming for a Black audience is hosting its sixth annual Black Film Festival. This year’s festival began on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18, at venues including MoSH, Malco Paradiso Cinema Grill and the National Civil Rights Museum with a theme of “social justice issues relevant to the Black community.” This year’s selection includes biopics “King Richard” (about the father of Venus and Serena Williams) and “Ray” (about Ray Charles), “In the Heat of the Night” (starring Sidney Poitier) and the “John Lewis: Good Trouble” documentary. 6 p.m. on Thursday, 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. $5 for screenings, $10 for red carpet (includes buffet at 6 p.m. on Thursday). Locations vary. Click here for more information. — Elle Perry

Memphis Fit Fest at various locations, Thursday through Sunday:

Trainer Ricky Dortch Jr. has brought together five fellow Memphis personal trainers for three days of exercise in gyms from Whitehaven to Raleigh. Participating trainers are Dortch, Mike Campbell, Sherika Holmes, Taz, Candace Saulsberry and Wayne Williams. The festival begins with a “Hustle & Flow”-themed workout and includes yoga and a crosstraining session, accompanied by tunes from DJ Lola. The afterparty begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Carolina Watershed. Various times. $50 for all access pass. Various locations. Click here for more information. — Perry

Zion Christian Cemetery annual fundraising dinner and book debut at Rhodes College, Thursday:

The annual Zion Cemetery fundraising dinner, which includes a signing for the new “Historic Zion Cemetery of Memphis” book, will be at Rhodes College on Sept. 15. (Lucy Garrett/Daily Memphian)

This annual fundraising dinner supports the 15-acre, historic Black cemetery located on South Parkway East at Pillow Street. This year’s event features something new — the release of a book about the historic site, which was established in 1876. The first copies of “Historic Zion Cemetery in Memphis” will be distributed at the dinner, which includes a book signing. (Each dinner ticket includes a copy of the book.) After the event, the book, which was edited by Peatchola Jones-Cole and Tyrone Davis, will be available for purchase online and in local bookstores. 6:30 p.m . $75 a person ($750 for table of eight). 2000 N. Parkway. For more information on the dinner, call 901-345-4100 or email ZionCommunityProject@gmail.com . — Perry

Don Lifted at Overton Park Shell, Friday:

Don Lifted will play a free show at the Overton Park Shell on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Don Lifted)

On Friday, Lawrence Matthews, who performs under the name “Don Lifted,” will play his first show in Memphis since he released his Fat Possum Records debut, “325i,” last October. Matthews is a multidisciplinary artist, which is evident in his carefully planned stage performances that include immersive visual installations paired alongside his music. Recorded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “325i” features ambient rap that explores Matthews’ anxiety around isolation, queerness and past trauma. Arrive early for a pre-show by c’beyohn featuring SubRoy at 5:45 p.m. Don Lifted starts at 7 p.m. Free. 1928 Poplar Ave. Click here for more information. — Bianca Phillips

“The Trouble Begins at Eight: Mark Twain” at Tennessee Shakespeare Company, Friday:

Memphis Grizzlies announcer Pete Pranica will perform a selection of Mark Twain’s works in “The Trouble Begins at Eight: Mark Twain” at the Tennessee Shakespeare Company. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

“Hammer, nail, coffin.” Mark Twain said that. Or maybe it was “Bango!” Or was that Pete Pranica? It’s hard to remember. Either way, the great voice of 19th century American vernacular and the great voice of Memphis Grizzlies basketball merge for an evening as Pranica inhabits Twain, performing a curated selection of the Mississippi River bard’s works on the Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s Tabor Stage. 7:30 p.m. $15-$27. 7950 Trinity Rd. See here for more info. — Herrington

“Pass Over” at Circuit Playhouse, Friday through Oct. 9:

Nathan McHenry (from left), Marc Gill and Cleavon Meaborn IV perform in “Pass Over,” opening this weekend at the Circuit Playhouse. (Courtesy Playhouse on the Square/Photo by Chris Sterling)

In his directorial debut at Circuit, Jared T. Johnson takes the helm of New York-based Antoinette Nwandu’s “Pass Over,” the first play to open on Broadway after the COVID-19-induced shutdown. The Circuit production stars Playhouse on the Square resident company member Marc Gill as Moses and Cleavon Meabon IV as Kitch as the pair spend the day on a street corner. Click here to learn more about the play and its participants. And click here for ticket information. 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. on Sunday. $30 ($25 seniors, $20 students, $10 children). 51 S. Cooper St. — Perry

International Park(ing) Day on Madison Avenue (in front of Cash Saver), Friday:

Parking spaces at Cash Saver in Midtown will be trasnformed into parks on International Park(ing) Day on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Jeff Hulett)

Memphis will again participate in International Park(ing) Day, in which parking spaces are temporarily transformed into places for people instead of cars. Rebar first started the global art project in 2005. MidtownMemphis.org, leaders of this year’s Memphis iteration, are leading the Madison Avenue Improvement project, which aims to add trees, shade and walkability to the area. Free. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Madison Ave. — Perry

Collierville Balloon Festival on Manard Way in Collierville, Saturday through Sunday:

One of my earliest memories is of a hot air balloon mass ascension at a festival in the field next to my parents’ house in Arkansas. Watching 20-plus bulbous balloons rise in the sky is a magical sight to behold (especially when you’re, like, five), and you can experience that this weekend at the Collierville Balloon Festival (weather permitting). On Saturday and Sunday morning, everyone is invited to watch mass ascension at sunrise for free. The festival grounds will officially open at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for a ticketed event with carnival rides, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors and live music. Tethered balloon rides will begin at 6 p.m. both nights, and, again, weather permitting, the fest will close out each night with a balloon glow after dark. Grounds open at 6 a.m. for mass ascension Saturday and Sunday, and the festival runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days. $15 adults and $8 children (single day) or $25 adults and $15 children (weekend passes). Manard Way, Collierville. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Cooper-Young Festival in the Cooper-Young Historic District, Saturday:

The 34th Cooper-Young Festival is planned for Sept. 17 in the Cooper-Young Historic District. In this file photo, Keenan Luster (right) takes a selfie with Sister Krisco (left) and Sister Fluffy (right) of the 21st Century Order of Queer Clown Drag Nuns at at past Cooper Young Festival. (Houston Cofield/Daily Memphian file)

Now in its 34th year, the Cooper-Young Festival is arguably Midtown’s biggest see-and-be-seen event. It also marks, for me anyway, the official start to the Christmas shopping season (yes, it’s that time already). As always, you can expect attendees in the thousands and more than 400 vendors selling everything from folk art and handcrafted jewelry to soy candles and Memphis-themed merch. The live music line-up includes Bailey Bigger, Carlos Ecos, Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, Rachel Maxann and others. On Friday night before the fest, the annual Cooper-Young Festival 4-miler , which is more party than race, will circle the streets of Cooper-Young. The race starts at 7 p.m. on Friday; Cooper-Young Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Festival entry is free. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Oktoberfest at Soul & Spirits Brewery, Saturday:

Soul & Spirits Brewery will host its first annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 17. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian file)

Sweater weather, multihued foliage, PSLs from Starbucks. It’s that time of year when your Instagram feed changes from beach scenes to pumpkin everything, from “suns out, buns out” to “happy fall, y’all.” And that also means Oktoberfest season — aka the best beer season. Soul & Spirits will host its first annual Oktoberfest this Saturday (on the same day that Oktoberfest begins in Munich, Germany) with the release of new fall brew, Danke. Guests can test their strength in a stein-holding contest (it’s harder than it looks) at 2 p.m., and there’s a dog costume contest at 4 p.m. Albee’s food truck will offer a full German menu with brats and pretzels. Begins at noon. 845 N. Main St. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Mid-Autumn Festival at Crosstown Concourse, Saturday:

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the end of harvest season at Crosstown Concourse on Sept.. 17. (Stacy Wright/Courtesy Crosstown Arts)

Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated in several Asian cultures to mark the end of the harvest season, but this annual fest at Crosstown Concourse focuses on the Vietnamese community’s cultural traditions. There will be free mooncakes for all attendees, face painting, live music, an ao dai fashion show (ao dai is a traditional Vietnamese gown worn with pants) and a dragon dance with elaborate costumes. Free. 5 to 8 p.m. 1350 Concourse Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Built to Spill at Growlers, Saturday:

Built to Spill will play Growlers on Sept. 17. In this file photo, Doug Martsch of Built to Spill plays his guitar at his home in Boise, Idaho. (Troy Maben/AP file photo)

Built to Spill is sort of the underground Flaming Lips. Both bands emerged out of the early 1990s indie-rock scene from unlikely locations (Idaho and Oklahoma, respectively) and both made in-roads with more jam- and/or festival-oriented rock fans. The Lips did so with a big stage show. Stuck more on the small stages, Built to Spill did so via Doug Martsch’s ever-exploratory guitar. It might be surprising that Built to Spill is still recording and touring nearly 30 years after the band’s debut, but it helps that the band is a three-piece and the only constant is Martsch, a dreamy, oddball singer-songwriter and a guitar hero for people who are skeptical of guitar heroes — the indie rock Neil Young, basically. The band’s new album, this year’s “When the Wind Forgets Your Name,” still improbably sounds like old times. The French Tips and Oura open. 7 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 1911 Poplar Ave. See here for more info. — Herrington

“You Look Like” comedy show, Wednesday at Hi-Tone Cafe:

A beloved Memphis pastime is checking. Also known as roasting. If you love someone from Memphis and they haven’t checked you yet, I have some bad news for you. In “You Look Like,” a gaggle of lively comedians from Memphis — and elsewhere — engage in a battle of insults. Scheduled for the return of this comedy series are Keeley Allison, John Andrew Miller, Richard Douglas Jones, Hunter Sadlin, Latoya Tennille and Allison McArthur. Katrina Coleman and Brian Balough are the night’s hosts. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. $10. 282-284 N. Cleveland St. Click here for more information. — Perry